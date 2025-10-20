



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, emphasised India’s focus on enhancing firepower through existing and future fighter jets, including the Su-30MKI, the indigenous Tejas, and the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).





Under his leadership, the IAF is addressing challenges of ageing aircraft and squadron strength by continuing procurement of 83 TEJAS MK-1A, a follow-up order of 97 TEJAS MK-1A, additional Su-30 MKI aircraft, and accelerating the MRFA acquisition, aligning with the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and Make in India initiative.





These efforts aim at maintaining operational readiness against regional threats from China and Pakistan while enhancing indigenous capabilities through upgrades and new fighter development programs like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA.​





Lessons from Operation Sindoor highlighted the critical role of political will, jointness of the armed services under CDS guidance, the primacy of air power with precise offensive strikes, and rapid conflict termination.





The operation showcased improved operational capability with indigenous offensive weapons and air defence, including the game-changing use of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system for offensive counter-air defence. Effective counter-drone measures also neutralised adversary drone threats, underscoring the importance of technology and joint strategic coordination in modern warfare.​





Regarding procurement, the IAF advocates for continuous improvement in the defence acquisition process to ensure efficiency and boosted self-reliance in line with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.





The IAF has provided inputs on optimising schemes such as Make, iDEX, and Technology Development Fund (TDF), and on expanding participation to academia and government agencies in complex aerospace systems procurement. These steps aim to strengthen India’s indigenous defence ecosystem while fulfilling operational needs.​





The IAF’s air power is evolving into a heterogeneous force combining manned combat aircraft with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missiles, and artificial intelligence (AI).





It has inducted MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian RPAs, is acquiring Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAVs, and developing indigenous swarm drones and the Ghatak UCAV for enhanced offensive capabilities.





The missile arsenal includes precision air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, supported by advanced long-range air defence like the S-400. AI integration underpins the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), aiding threat assessment, interception, and operational efficiency with AI-driven predictive maintenance, pilot training, and safety enhancements.





Collaborative efforts with academia and industry aim to sustain technological innovation for future-ready networked operations.​





On manpower, the IAF focuses on attracting skilled and motivated individuals through rigorous selection aligned with operational needs. It leads in digital recruitment processes, including online exams for airmen, promoting transparency and wider accessibility. State-wise vacancy allocation and outreach efforts have boosted representation from under represented regions.





Recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme continue to generate strong youth interest in joining the technologically advanced force, supporting sustained manpower quality.​





The IAF under the current Chief is pursuing a comprehensive approach involving modernisation of fighter fleets, indigenous development, joint operational learning, leveraging AI and unmanned systems, while continuously enhancing procurement practices and manpower recruitment to maintain a competitive edge in evolving air warfare.





