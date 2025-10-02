

India has embarked on its most ambitious military aerospace project to date with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, a fifth-generation stealth fighter expected to become the backbone of the Indian Air Force by the mid-2030s. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has officially received bids from seven Indian companies, marking the largest military R&D initiative in the nation’s history.





Among the leading contenders are industry giants such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Adani Defence, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, and Kalyani Strategic Systems. These companies will form consortiums to demonstrate capabilities in aircraft design adaptation, systems integration, large-scale testing, and platform manufacturing. The competition signals an unprecedented shift where private defence firms will stand head-to-head with the public sector in a program of national significance.





The evaluation of bids and technical proposals will be conducted by a high-level committee under the leadership of A Sivathanu Pillai, the renowned former DRDO missile scientist. This panel will scrutinise both the technical soundness and commercial strength of the proposals, ensuring that only robust partnerships with engineering depth, manufacturing history, and integration expertise are shortlisted.





The government has earmarked ₹15,000 crore for prototype development, with the long-term outlay estimated in several lakh crores once serial production and orders are finalised. The plan includes building four to five prototype aircraft that will undergo exhaustive trials and evaluation before large-scale induction. This allocation will support design validation, stealth shaping, materials development, avionics integration, and engine adaptation phases.





The AMCA will incorporate cutting-edge military technologies critical for modern air combat. Key features include stealth design, networked warfare capability, integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for decision support, and long-range precision strike capabilities. It is also envisioned to operate in tandem with unmanned wingman drones, giving India its first entry into the sixth-generation manned-unmanned combat framework.





This project is not just about developing an aircraft but transforming India’s defence-industrial base. The AMCA program ensures significant technology diffusion into the private sector, fostering new expertise in advanced composites, electronic warfare systems, and stealth manufacturing techniques. The mid-2030s timeline highlights India’s clear push to keep pace with the United States, China, and Russia in fifth-generation fighter deployment.





Breakdown of the seven Indian companies bidding for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program and their possible roles:





Company Sector Strengths Possible Roles in AMCA Program Hindustan Aeronautics State-owned aerospace giant, experience with TEJAS, Su-30MKI upgrades, trainer jets Lead integrator for prototypes, airframe assembly, testing, and program management Larsen & Toubro Heavy engineering, defence systems, shipbuilding, precision manufacturing Structural components, stealth shaping, composite assemblies, landing gear systems TATA Advanced Systems Aerospace offsets with Lockheed Martin, UAVs, Airbus components Fuselage sections, wings, composite structures, systems integration, modular production lines Adani Defence And Aerospace Emerging defence player, UAVs, MRO, partnerships with Elbit Avionics integration, electronic warfare suites, AI-enabled mission systems Kalyani Strategic Systems Precision engineering, artillery, defence metallurgy High-strength alloys, actuator systems, aero-engine structural components Bharat Forge Defence Forgings, metallurgy, defence platform metal systems Contributing to landing gear, structural materials, engine mounts Mahindra Defence Systems (Speculated Bidder) Produces armoured vehicles, aerospace machining, Airbus components Contributing to Aerostructures, modular assemblies, possibly UAV-teaming elements





Key Points





HAL is expected to be the principal partner and lead integrator due to its aircraft-building heritage, while private companies like L&T, TASL, and Adani will bring modularity, composites, and avionics expertise.

Kalyani Group (through KSSL and Bharat Forge) will focus on precision metallurgy, forging, and structural systems.

The inclusion of Mahindra Defence is speculated, given its previous aerospace partnerships and capability in machining and modular systems.





