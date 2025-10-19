Defence Minister interacting with the maintenance crew HAL-Nashik's production unit





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its round-the-clock maintenance support to the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter fleet at critical frontline bases during Operation Sindoor, describing HAL as the backbone of India's defence sector.





The commendation was made during the inauguration of two new manufacturing units at HAL's production division in Nashik, one dedicated to the TEJAS MK-1A and the other to the HTT-40 trainer aircraft.





Singh highlighted that the four-day military confrontation tested India's entire security apparatus simultaneously. HAL's uninterrupted support across various operational sites ensured the IAF’s combat readiness by conducting swift maintenance on fighter jets and helicopters throughout the operation.





At Nashik, the Defence Minister also noted HAL's successful integration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile into the Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets. These aircraft played a vital role in destroying terrorist hideouts during the operation, showcasing India's capability to manufacture and deploy indigenous defence equipment effectively.





Addressing the broader challenge of strategic autonomy, Singh pointed out India’s current defence manufacturing at 65% self-reliance and expressed a strong ambition to raise this to 100% to eliminate vulnerabilities caused by dependence on foreign military supplies. The new production lines at Nashik are expected to help HAL manufacture at least 24 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft annually, bolstering the Air Force’s indigenous fighter fleet.





HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, emphasised that the Nashik division's increased capacity not only includes the indigenous advanced fighters but also sustains production momentum for Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets, strengthening delivery timelines and overall production capabilities.





The Defence Minister also witnessed the maiden flight of a TEJAS MK-1A aircraft manufactured at the Nashik facility, which he called a shining symbol of India's growing defence self-reliance.





He recalled that at the start of the current government in 2014, India faced challenges of limited defence preparedness and heavy import dependency. The government’s focused reforms and policy shifts have since reduced reliance on imports and enhanced indigenous production through expanded public-private partnerships and industry collaborations.





Singh credited the success during Operation Sindoor and the capability demonstrated by HAL as a testament to India’s stride towards self-reliance, covering fighter aircraft, missiles, engines, and electronic warfare systems.





HAL’s Nashik division, established in 1964, has produced over 900 aircraft and overhauled nearly 1,900, playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Concluding, Singh reaffirmed that such collaborative effort between government bodies, defence industries, and academia is essential to meet future security demands, underscoring that no challenge is insurmountable when all stakeholders unite with a shared vision for national security.





This highlights India’s ongoing transformation in defence manufacturing, with HAL at the forefront as a key enabler of the nation’s military readiness and indigenous capability development.​





Based On PTI Report







