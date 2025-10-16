



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to commission its second production line for the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft on October 17, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing drive.





The new assembly line, located at HAL’s Aircraft Division in Bangalore, will significantly augment production capacity and ensure timely deliveries to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This expansion reflects a key element of India’s national vision to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.





The HTT-40, designed and developed by HAL, is a fully indigenous turboprop trainer aircraft built to replace legacy foreign platforms and meet modern pilot training needs with advanced avionics, ejection systems, and digital flight instrumentation.





The second production line will streamline the manufacturing process and facilitate parallel assembly, testing, and quality control operations. This step ensures HAL’s ability to deliver the initial batch of 70 HTT-40 aircraft ordered by the IAF at a faster pace while maintaining international safety and performance standards.





The commissioning aligns with the government’s broader push to develop a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem, reducing import dependency for basic trainers and increasing export potential in the defence aviation market.





The expansion will also generate new employment opportunities, strengthen local supplier networks, and attract fresh investments into India’s aviation manufacturing infrastructure.





The initiative underscores the strategic shift from licensed production to indigenous design leadership, positioning India among the few nations capable of developing and serially producing their own military training aircraft.





Industrial Ecosystem Partners Supporting HAL’s Second HTT-40 Production Line







Category Partner Contribution Airframe Components L&T Defence Precision structural assemblies and composite panels Avionics and Display Systems Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Cockpit instrumentation, mission computer integration, and flight data systems Propulsion Systems HAL Engine Division (Koraput) Assembly and testing of the Honeywell TPE331-12B engine under license support Electrical & Wiring Harness Rossell Techsys Indigenous wiring harnesses and connectors for airframe integration Hydraulic Systems Godrej Aerospace Hydraulic actuators, high-pressure valves, and landing gear components Flight Control and Actuation Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) Flight control linkages, assembly jigs, and fabrication tooling Testing & Calibration DRDO–Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Flight performance validation and test instrumentation support Materials & Composites Supply National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) Advanced composite materials and lightweight structural integration Vendor Development & MSME Outreach SIDBI & Ministry of MSME Financial enablement and production consultancy for Tier-II suppliers Automation & Quality Control Integration Bosch India Robotics-based assembly precision and digital production monitoring tools









IDN (With Agency Inputs)







