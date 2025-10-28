



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly produce the civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 in India. The agreement was formalised on 27 October 2025 in Moscow, marking a significant step in Indo–Russian industrial collaboration within the civil aviation sector.





The MoU was signed by Shri Prabhat Ranjan on behalf of HAL and Mr Oleg Bogomolov representing PJSC-UAC. The signing took place in the presence of Dr D. K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, and Mr Vadim Badekha, Director General of PJSC-UAC. The ceremony highlighted the deepening partnership between the two aerospace industries, traditionally rooted in defence cooperation and now expanding into civil aviation.





Under the proposed framework, the two companies will work towards the licensed production and potential localisation of the SJ-100 regional jet, positioning it as a modern short-haul commuter aircraft suitable for Indian and export markets. The collaboration will also focus on supply chain development, component manufacturing, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India.





This strategic partnership aligns with the Government of India’s “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, with HAL expected to play a pivotal role in developing local manufacturing infrastructure and technology absorption. The project also supports India’s growing civil aviation requirements, aiming to bridge the regional connectivity gap through the introduction of indigenously produced commuter jets.





HAL is likely to leverage its existing experience in aircraft assembly and testing to integrate Russian design expertise with Indian manufacturing excellence. The SJ-100 program, featuring advanced avionics and fuel-efficient engines, will offer airlines a cost-effective regional airliner solution, strengthening India’s footprint in the global civil aerospace market.





HAL–UAC To Begin SJ-100 Local Production By 2028





Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Moscow on 27 October 2025, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) are expected to launch the production phase of the SJ-100 regional jet by mid-2028. The roadmap outlines a phased approach to technology transfer, supply chain setup, and component localisation in India.





In the first phase (2025–2026), HAL and UAC will establish a joint working group to define the technical and industrial framework, including component certification and tooling requirements. Russian specialists will assist HAL’s civil aircraft division in adapting design standards to Indian regulatory norms and environmental parameters.





The second phase (2026–2027) will initiate infrastructure development for manufacturing and assembly at HAL’s transport aircraft complex. This stage will focus on the integration of Indian suppliers for avionics, landing gear, composites, electrical wiring, and interiors. HAL aims to achieve at least 40 percent localisation by the commencement of serial production.





By the third phase (2027–2028), prototype assembly and flight testing under India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) oversight will be carried out. The aircraft is intended to secure dual certification for both Indian and international markets, facilitating regional export opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.





The SJ-100, a 75–100 seat next-generation regional airliner, will cater to India’s UDAN and regional connectivity programs. Its introduction is expected to strengthen India’s position as a civil aerospace manufacturing hub and reduce dependence on imported commuter aircraft platforms.





