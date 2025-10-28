



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd have entered into a strategic agreement to jointly design and construct Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.





The collaboration follows the recent approval from the Defence Acquisition Council, which cleared the acquisition of these sophisticated vessels to enhance the Navy’s amphibious operations and humanitarian assistance capabilities.





The agreement aims to synergise MDL’s shipbuilding expertise with Swan Defence’s modern infrastructure. MDL brings decades of experience in naval ship design, project management, and advanced systems integration. Swan Defence, on the other hand, contributes one of the largest and most modern shipbuilding facilities in India, enabling large-scale manufacturing and faster delivery timelines.





The partnership represents a significant step in the consolidation of India’s domestic shipbuilding capabilities for complex naval platforms. LPDs, being multi-role amphibious warfare vessels, will allow the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious assaults, troop deployment, disaster relief, and overseas evacuation missions with greater efficiency and range. The vessels will play a critical role in enhancing India’s blue-water operational reach and its ability to project maritime influence across the Indo-Pacific region.





According to the official statement, both companies will leverage their technical, financial, and operational strengths to create a cost-effective, yet technologically advanced design solution. The collaboration reflects the government’s thrust under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign shipbuilding for complex naval assets.





Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, stated that the alliance aims to deliver technologically superior and globally competitive platforms that strengthen the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities. He emphasised Swan’s readiness to contribute advanced shipbuilding facilities and engineering expertise to the project.





Captain Jagmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, described the agreement as a milestone that marks a new chapter in Indian shipbuilding.





He underlined that the LPD project will contribute to maritime security and national power projection while ensuring that the ships are designed, developed, and built entirely in India using domestic resources and capability.





The collaboration signifies the growing participation of private shipyards in strategic defence projects alongside public sector entities. With the Indian Navy seeking to induct multiple LPDs under its long-term modernisation plan, this partnership positions MDL and Swan Defence as key contributors to India’s future amphibious and maritime expeditionary capabilities.





Based On PTI Report







