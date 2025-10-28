



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is on the verge of finalising a major acquisition deal worth around ₹8,000 crore for six mid-air refuelling aircraft, expected to be awarded to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The Israeli state-owned aerospace firm has emerged as the sole qualified bidder in a competitive process that has been ongoing for several years.





IAI’s proposal involves converting six pre-owned Boeing 767 commercial aircraft into state-of-the-art aerial refuelling tankers for delivery to the IAF. The company’s experience in similar conversions for international clients has positioned it strongly in the contract race. The converted tankers will significantly enhance the endurance and operational range of India’s fighter jets.





According to defence sources, IAI has met all critical tender requirements, including compliance with India’s indigenous content clause through a 30 per cent “Made in India” offset contribution. This local participation will channel work opportunities to Indian firms involved in avionics, maintenance, and component manufacturing.





The competition initially saw bids from Russian and European aerospace firms, yet IAI remained the only compliant vendor. Other participants reportedly failed to satisfy key technical and localisation criteria related to the refurbishment and modification of second-hand aircraft.





The IAF currently operates six Russian-origin Il-78MKI tankers based at Agra, which provide strategic support across its front-line fleets, including Su-30MKIs, Rafales, and MiG-29Ks. However, the service requires additional refuelling capacity to support its growing operational demands and extended reach missions.





Over the past fifteen years, multiple attempts to induct additional tanker aircraft have stalled due to cost, evaluation, and procedural hurdles. The proposed IAI deal marks renewed progress in the IAF’s long-standing effort to strengthen aerial refuelling capabilities, critical for power projection across the Indo-Pacific.





In the interim, the Air Force resorted to wet-leasing a tanker aircraft to temporarily address its shortage. Nevertheless, the projected induction of six Boeing 767-based tankers will address long-term strategic gaps, ensuring sustained support for future aircraft and multi-theatre operations.





If finalised, this acquisition will represent a major step in India–Israel defence collaboration and mark IAI’s largest air-support program in South Asia.





Comparative Technical Overview





Specification IAI Boeing 767 MRTT (Proposed) Il-78MKI (In Service) Origin Israel (Converted second-hand Boeing 767) Russia (Ilyushin) Refuelling Method Boom and hose-drogue compatible Hose-drogue only Fuel Capacity Approx. 91 tonnes Approx. 110 tonnes Operational Range About 12,000 km (without refuelling) About 7,300 km Payload Flexibility Passenger, cargo, and medevac roles Limited to fuel and small cargo Engines Twin turbofans (Boeing 767 platform) Four D-30KP turbofans Maintenance Efficiency High, due to civilian airliner base Difficult, age and spare constraints Avionics and Systems Modern glass cockpit, NATO-compatible Legacy analogue cockpit systems Crew Requirement Reduced (modern automation) Higher (manual operations) Expected Induction Timeline 2028–2030 (post-modification) Operational since early 2000s













Based On ANI Report