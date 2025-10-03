Chinese supplied air defence system failed to intercept even a single missile fired by armed forces





In a landmark revelation, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a record-breaking milestone during Operation Sindoor. The mission not only penetrated deep into Pakistani territory but also successfully executed a precision strike at a distance of nearly 300 km.





This became the longest-range aerial kill in IAF’s history, underscoring India’s rising technological edge and operational dominance.





Air Chief Singh revealed that the operation demonstrated India’s unmatched ability to strike from stand-off distances with unprecedented precision. The deployed long-range weapons ensured minimal risk to pilots, while advanced targeting systems and integration with satellite-based imagery enabled confirmed hits. This combination provided a decisive tactical edge, allowing the IAF to neutralize enemy assets without direct exposure to hostile air defences.





The air chief emphasized that the intensity and success of the operation brought Pakistan to a standstill. Within just a single night of concentrated aerial strikes, the IAF left Pakistan unable to activate or operate its air force even within its own sovereign airspace. Analysts suggest that the paralyzing effect was a result of rapid Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) tactics along with sustained cyber and electronic warfare support.





The “longest-range kill” of nearly 300 km is being described by military experts as a transformative moment for the IAF. Such a strike could only be possible with precision-guided long-range standoff missiles such as the Meteor, SCALP, or indigenous systems like BrahMos-A. The achievement establishes India’s ability to project air power far beyond traditional engagement envelopes, thereby extending deterrence across the region.





Air Chief Singh also credited India’s robust and layered air defence network as a critical enabler. Ground-based systems ensured the security and survivability of IAF assets, while seamless coordination between radar units, airborne warning systems, and fighter squadrons allowed uninterrupted operational dominance. This integration highlighted India’s maturing air defence architecture, capable of shielding both offensive and defensive manoeuvres simultaneously.





The Chief noted that the scale of firepower demonstrated during this operation was unparalleled since the 1971 India-Pakistan war. For the first time in over five decades, India displayed the ability to launch devastating high-precision aerial strikes that fundamentally altered the enemy’s operational effectiveness within a single night. This not only recalls but also exceeds the operational audacity of earlier military campaigns.





Perhaps the most telling detail was Pakistan’s complete inability to coordinate a counter-response. The element of surprise, coupled with rapid-fire dominance, left Pakistan’s armed forces shocked and disoriented. The paralyzing effect extended beyond the battlefield, sending strong deterrence signals to adversaries and reaffirming India’s readiness for escalation management.





The operation highlights the IAF’s growing preparedness for next-generation warfare, incorporating precision strike capability, network-centric operations, and integrated strike packages.





With this demonstration, India signals its intent not just to defend but to dictate regional air superiority. The clear message: India is technologically advanced, future-ready, and capable of delivering devastating precision firepower when national interests are threatened.





Agencies







