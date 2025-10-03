



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a strong message during his recent visit to forward areas, warning Pakistan that India will not practice restraint if provoked again under a scenario similar to Operation Sindoor 2.0. He emphasized that the Indian Army has both the intent and the capability to deliver decisive results should hostilities escalate.





General Dwivedi clarified that the main objective of his visit was to inspect the Army’s readiness in case of a sequel to Operation Sindoor becomes necessary. He noted that operational preparedness, infrastructure, and troop morale have reached significantly higher levels since the first operation, giving India an assured edge.





Highlighting the confidence of the armed forces, the Army Chief stated that whenever the opportunity arises, India is prepared to deliver clear and favorable results. He underlined that planning, coordination, and the use of modern capabilities will ensure that the outcome would decisively serve national interests.





By explicitly announcing that India will not exercise the restraint observed in the past, General Dwivedi signalled a shift towards an assertive military posture. This statement is intended both as a deterrent for Pakistan and as an assurance to domestic audiences that future provocations will be met with robust, overwhelming military force.





Operation Sindoor 2.0, if launched, would likely focus on neutralising key militant infrastructure and command networks along the Line of Control (LoC) and across infiltration corridors. The Army’s preparation points to rapid-response units, advanced surveillance systems, precision weaponry, and joint coordination with the Air Force forming the backbone of planned contingencies.





General Dwivedi’s message underscores India’s frustration with cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s continued support to militant groups. The warning serves not only as a strategic deterrence but also as a call for Pakistan to desist from escalating tensions that could drag the region into a new phase of conflict.





The overarching message from the Army leadership suggests India’s readiness for escalation dominance if compelled. The military’s current preparedness, coupled with technological upgrades and lessons from previous operations, positions India to carry out a swift and decisive military response under Operation Sindoor 2.0.





Based On ANI Video Report







