



During the night of 26–27 October, the Pakistani Army reportedly breached the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire by engaging in unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars against Indian Army positions in the Leepa Valley sector. The attacks occurred under cover of darkness, marking a flare-up after months of relative calm along this sensitive frontier.





Indian Army sources confirmed that their troops responded with a calibrated but firm counter-action to neutralise the hostile fire. The exchange continued for a limited duration before subsiding. No casualties or damage were reported on the Indian side, thanks to prompt defensive measures and effective battlefield response protocols.





The incident comes after sustained efforts by both militaries to maintain ceasefire stability since discussions held in May, which had resulted in a notable drop in cross-border hostilities. However, this renewed provocation has reignited concerns of a potential escalation amid already strained inter-state relations.





Military observers note that this is the second reported violation in recent months, following an August skirmish in the Poonch sector, which was officially denied by the Indian Army at the time. The Indian forces along the LoC have since been placed on heightened alert, reinforcing surveillance and troop readiness to deter further transgressions.





The development underscores the fragile nature of the LoC ceasefire mechanism, where even isolated firefights risk undoing months of diplomatic engagement and ground-level restraint. Analysts suggest that the timing of the attack may signal tactical posturing by Pakistan’s border units rather than a coordinated escalation, though the situation remains volatile.





Agencies







