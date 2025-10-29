



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully executed a complex long-range medical evacuation of a seriously injured Iranian fisherman from the dhow Al-Owais, positioned deep in the Arabian Sea around 1,500 kilometres west of Kochi.





The multi-agency operation began on 27 October and concluded the following day, showcasing the ICG’s capability to conduct demanding humanitarian missions far from the Indian coastline.





The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, received an alert from its Iranian counterpart, MRCC Chabahar, reporting a medical emergency and engine failure onboard the Al-Owais.





The vessel carried five crew members, including its master, Allah Baksh, who had suffered severe trauma to both eyes and sustained deep ear lacerations following an onboard explosion during the transfer of fuel to the generator.





Recognising the seriousness of the situation, MRCC Mumbai activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to warn nearby vessels and initiate coordinated assistance. ICG Ship Sachet, which was returning from an operational deployment to East Africa, was directed to alter course and provide immediate rescue aid to the distressed dhow.





In parallel, the MRCC diverted MT STI Grace, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker travelling from Kuwait to Moroni in the Comoros, to intercept and assist the dhow. The tanker established contact with Al-Owais around 1000 hours on 27 October, retrieved the injured fisherman, and provided tele-medical stabilisation under continuous guidance from Indian Coast Guard medical experts.





Subsequently, MRCC Mumbai instructed the tanker to proceed south-west and coordinate rendezvous with the approaching ICG Ship Sachet to facilitate the safe transfer of the injured sailor.





The delicate mid-sea handover was successfully completed at 0927 hours on 28 October despite adverse sea conditions that complicated the operation.





Following the transfer, ICG medical personnel continued treatment onboard Ship Sachet, which set course towards Goa for further comprehensive medical management. The patient remains under close supervision as the vessel proceeds to port.





This mission demonstrated the Indian Coast Guard’s precise coordination, rapid mobilisation, and strong international cooperation in maritime emergencies.





The operation further reaffirmed India’s role as a responsible regional force committed to ensuring safety at sea and extending humanitarian assistance across international maritime boundaries in the Indian Ocean Region.





