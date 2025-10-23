

The Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman concluded the 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) in New Delhi from 22 to 23 October 2025, underscoring a renewed vigour in bilateral defence collaboration. The talks represented a key advance in the evolving strategic partnership between the two nations.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), the discussions focused on broadening cooperation through enhanced joint exercises, expert exchanges in specialised domains, and intensified training collaboration. Both sides also identified new avenues for partnership under the forthcoming Defence Cooperation Plan 2026.





The deliberations emphasised joint capability development, professional military education, and institutional frameworks to deepen interoperability. These initiatives build upon the strong foundation established by previous engagements, notably the 5th edition of the India–Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah, which successfully concluded in September 2024 at the Rabkoot Training Area in Oman.





The event was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Amit Narang, India’s Ambassador to Oman, and Captain Harish Srinivasan, Defence Attaché to Oman. The Omani delegation was led by Brigadier General Abdulkadhim Bin Ibrahim Al-Ajmi, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Masood Mubarak Al-Ghafri, Commanding Officer of the Frontier Force.





A joint live-fire demonstration followed the staff talks, showcasing operational synergy between the two armies. Approximately sixty soldiers from both nations participated in tactical exercises mirroring United Nations peacekeeping scenarios. The drills simulated village isolation and clearance operations in a desert terrain, with combined armoured personnel carrier detachments undertaking coordinated room interventions and hostage rescue missions.





Snipers from both armies demonstrated precision engagement capabilities, reinforcing the benefits of combined marksmanship training. The demonstration also incorporated advanced Indian-made equipment, such as surveillance drones for real-time reconnaissance and ballistic shields for urban intervention and protection tasks, highlighting India’s growing self-reliant defence technology base.





The event concluded with a ceremonial flag display, an exhibition of military equipment, and an exchange of mementoes between contingents. Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining global peace, regional security, and mutual military preparedness through sustained cooperation.





The successful conclusion of the 3rd AAST thus marks another milestone in the robust defence partnership between India and Oman, laying the groundwork for a stronger and more institutionalised framework of collaboration under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026.





Based On ANI Report







