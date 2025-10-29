

Senior military commanders from India and China convened the 23rd round of Corps Commander-Level talks at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The discussions focused on sustaining stability and managing tensions across the western sector of the border, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of National Defence. Both delegations conducted extensive exchanges centred on improving communication and implementing mechanisms to prevent escalation in sensitive areas.





The meeting, held on 25 October 2025, was described as featuring “active and in-depth communication” on the management of the western section of the China-India border. The talks were convened under the framework of guidance provided by the “important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries”.





This reference is understood to relate to the outcomes of prior high-level engagements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, particularly their discussions during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in 2024, which contributed to a gradual thaw in relations.





Both sides reaffirmed their intent to maintain dialogue through existing military and diplomatic channels. The delegations reiterated that continued engagement was crucial to upholding peace and tranquillity in border regions and to resolving the remaining friction points through dialogue rather than confrontation.





The talks represent steady progress in a cautious but ongoing process aimed at preventing incidents along the LAC and restoring mutual trust between the two militaries.





The ongoing series of Commander-Level meetings has been a principal mechanism for de-escalation since the violent Galwan Valley clash in 2020 – the most severe confrontation between the two countries in over four decades, which resulted in fatalities on both sides and significantly damaged bilateral relations.





Since then, India and China have held multiple rounds of negotiations to disengage troops, restore buffer zones, and lay down confidence-building measures to avoid renewed hostilities.





Earlier in August 2025, the two nations conducted the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question, which concluded with an agreement to establish a new Working Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).





The group is tasked with formulating effective border management measures aimed at preserving calm and ensuring rapid communication in case of border incidents.





The latest Corps Commander-Level talks are therefore seen as complementary to these diplomatic-level discussions, signalling a continued willingness on both sides to manage differences and pursue pragmatic solutions.





While substantive breakthroughs have not yet been announced, officials familiar with the proceedings view the sustained dialogue as an encouraging indicator of both nations’ commitment to long-term stability and normalisation along the LAC.





