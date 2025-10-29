



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp yet measured barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having “stopped” a military confrontation between India and Pakistan earlier this year. Ramesh remarked that the American President has now publicly made this assertion “54 times” in different parts of the world.





In a post shared on X, the Congress MP attached a video of Trump’s recent remarks made during his ongoing visit to Japan. The US President claimed he had prevented a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and added that “seven brand new beautiful planes were shot down” during the episode.





Taking a pointed jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Ramesh suggested that Modi may now be distancing himself from Trump due to these repeated boasts. “So far he has said it 54 times — in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK — mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again in Japan. No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more,” Ramesh posted.





Trump, while addressing business leaders in Tokyo during a private dinner, reiterated that his trade policies, particularly tariffs, played a major role in discouraging conflicts worldwide. He cited the India–Pakistan standoff as an example, claiming credit for halting the escalation through economic leverage. “A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it—seven planes were shot down, two nuclear powers,” he said.





During the same address, Trump referred to Prime Minister Modi as a “very nice man” and a “very good man”, while also alluding to Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. He claimed to have personally contacted both leaders, warning them that the US would halt trade relations if the hostilities continued.





The Government of India has consistently dismissed such assertions, maintaining that no foreign mediation took place. New Delhi reiterated that the easing of tensions with Islamabad came exclusively through direct diplomatic communications between the two sides. India has long maintained that all matters concerning Pakistan, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, are strictly bilateral and leave no space for third-party involvement.





The backdrop of these claims ties into Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. The joint tri-services operation represented a strategic and proportionate military response to eliminate terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and well within Pakistani territory.





Commanded with precision and restraint, the operation underscored India’s doctrine of decisive yet contained retaliation to cross-border provocations.





Based On ANI Report







