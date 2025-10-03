

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that India and China will resume direct flight connectivity by late October 2025, marking a significant step towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the development was in line with the broader process of stabilising ties between the two Asian neighbours after years of strain.





Direct commercial flights between India and China had been suspended first due to the Doklam border standoff of 2017 and later reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, air connectivity has remained a major casualty of strained political relations and restrictive travel conditions. The resumption of flights is expected to ease both travel and trade between the two countries.





The MEA confirmed that the decision followed extensive technical-level discussions between civil aviation authorities of India and China. These talks focused on re-establishing air connectivity and finalising an updated Air Services Agreement to reflect revised operational and commercial criteria. Under the new understanding, designated airlines from both sides will be permitted to operate flights based on commercial viability and compliance with all safety norms.





Officials stress that the resumption of direct services will play a crucial role in fostering people-to-people ties. The move aims to boost exchanges among tourists, students, business communities, and professionals, thereby reopening important cultural and economic linkages that had been disrupted in recent years.





The decision builds on commitments reached during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India in August 2025. In his discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both sides agreed on the importance of reviving direct flight connectivity and facilitating visas across categories, including tourism and media.





During the visit, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question alongside Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





The diplomatic engagement also included Wang Yi’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reiterated India’s stance that stable, predictable, and constructive relations between India and China were essential not just for bilateral progress but also for regional and global peace. Prime Minister Modi underscored these points again during his interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held on August 31, 2025.





Leaders of both nations concluded that strengthening connectivity and easing visa restrictions would be key enablers of improved bilateral engagement. Resumption of direct flight services is therefore being seen as an important confidence-building measure, complementing ongoing diplomatic and security-level negotiations aimed at stabilising the relationship.





Based On ANI Report











