



India is advancing plans to develop compact nuclear reactors aimed at powering commercial vessels or at captive power plants, a major shift in its approach to maritime energy use and nuclear technology deployment. The initiative stems from the government’s intent to reduce fossil fuel dependence and enhance strategic autonomy in the maritime sector.





These new systems are being designed to operate efficiently within constrained environments such as large cargo or passenger ships, providing long-endurance, high-output power for sustained operations.





According to emerging details, the Government of India is considering policy changes that would allow private entities to participate in the operation of nuclear power plants and manage elements of the nuclear fuel cycle.





This marks a significant departure from the current structure, where the entire nuclear sector is under state control through entities like the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Allowing private participation would potentially accelerate reactor deployment, improve cost efficiency, and attract investment for technological innovation while maintaining strict regulatory oversight from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).





At the core of this initiative are two new reactor designs under development by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The first is a 55 MW compact reactor, intended to serve as a technology demonstrator and for deployment on smaller vessels or for isolated island grids.





The second and more ambitious design is a 200 MW reactor, which will provide the necessary power output to sustain large commercial or potentially naval vessels during extended missions at sea. Both reactors are being built with an emphasis on modularity, safety, and long refuelling intervals, aligning with international trends in small and micro modular reactor technology.





These developments are part of a strategic drive to adapt civilian nuclear research to dual-use maritime and industrial applications. India’s focus on energy security, combined with the global shift towards net-zero emissions, makes nuclear propulsion an attractive option for heavy maritime transport.





By enabling private companies to engage in the front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium processing and reactor fuel fabrication, the government aims to create a vertically integrated ecosystem supporting both land-based and maritime nuclear power solutions.





The reactors under development will incorporate advanced passive safety systems, compact fuel assemblies, and thermal control mechanisms tailored for maritime conditions. Research teams are also exploring radiation shielding materials suitable for shipboard installation without compromising weight and space constraints.





Once operational, such reactors could dramatically cut the operational costs of large vessels and reduce the carbon footprint of India’s shipping industry, aligning with its commitments to decarbonisation and sustainable development.





The government’s willingness to open the nuclear power sector to private participants represents a strategic inflection point in India’s atomic energy policy. It could transform how nuclear technology is developed, regulated, and commercialised, placing India among the few countries capable of integrating nuclear propulsion in civilian shipping.





If successful, this initiative would further consolidate India’s position as a pioneer in the safe and sustainable application of nuclear science to industrial and maritime domains.





