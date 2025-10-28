



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have launched a rotating parts manufacturing facility for the LEAP engine at Adibatla, Hyderabad.





The unit, housed within the TATA Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines, is designed to produce high-precision rotating components that are critical to the LEAP turbofan, developed by CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.





The facility represents a key milestone in the long-term strategic partnership formalised in January 2024 between TASL and Safran. It is equipped to perform advanced machining and special processes under a single roof, thus reinforcing India’s growing capabilities in complex aero-engine component manufacturing. The inauguration was attended by Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with senior executives from both companies and government representatives.





The collaboration aims to integrate India more deeply into the global aerospace supply chain while supporting the country’s aspiration for self-reliance in defence and high-technology manufacturing. The LEAP engine, which powers new-generation narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and the Boeing 737-MAX, is recognised for offering 15 per cent better fuel efficiency, lower noise emissions, and higher operational reliability compared with previous-generation engines.





According to TASL’s CEO and Managing Director, Sukaran Singh, the new facility underscores TATA’s commitment to establishing advanced manufacturing capabilities in India. He emphasised that rotative aero-engine components symbolise the highest levels of aerospace engineering, and this state-of-the-art plant reflects India’s readiness to support complex global industrial programs.





Safran Aircraft Engines’ Senior Vice President for Purchasing, Dominique Dupuy, highlighted that this partnership marks a new phase in their alliance, focused on industrial excellence and technological innovation.





India has emerged as the third-largest operator of LEAP engines in the world. Currently, about three-quarters of the country’s commercial aircraft fleet is powered by CFM’s advanced turbofan engines. Indian airlines have already placed orders exceeding 2,000 LEAP engines, creating a strong industrial impetus for localised production and long-term support infrastructure.





The Hyderabad facility is expected to play a critical role in meeting this growing demand while enhancing India’s position in the global aerospace ecosystem. It also supports Safran’s broader strategy of expanding its industrial footprint in India, complementing its existing units for engine components and MRO services. This partnership between TATA and Safran is a defining step toward building a robust aero-engine manufacturing ecosystem aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Based On PTI








