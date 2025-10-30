



Russia has announced the successful testing of its nuclear-powered submersible drone, Poseidon, marking a significant milestone in its strategic deterrence capabilities.





President Vladimir Putin revealed the achievement during a televised meeting with servicemen at a military hospital, underscoring the progress of Russia’s advanced weapons programmes.





Putin stated that Poseidon possesses an unlimited operational range and unmatched destructive capacity, describing it as far more powerful than Russia’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat.





The submersible was launched from a dedicated mother submarine and operates using a compact nuclear power plant, reportedly 100 times smaller than a standard submarine reactor. This enables near-endless underwater endurance, allowing the system to reach distant targets or remain hidden for prolonged periods.





According to the President, the successful trial demonstrates Russia’s growing edge in unmanned underwater strategic systems designed to evade conventional missile defence networks. The Poseidon drone is believed to carry either a nuclear or conventional payload and can be employed against coastal cities or naval bases, further complicating adversaries’ defence planning.





Putin also confirmed that the Sarmat ballistic missile, known for its heavy strike capability and intercontinental range, will soon become fully operational. He emphasised that no comparable system exists globally and that Sarmat remains a cornerstone of Russia’s strategic nuclear triad, designed to ensure credible second-strike capability.





In addition to Poseidon, Russia has conducted successful tests of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which also boasts an unlimited range. Putin noted that the Burevestnik’s miniature reactor is a thousand times smaller than a submarine reactor and incorporates advanced space-grade electronics.





During nuclear force drills held recently, the Burevestnik reportedly remained airborne for 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometres in successful flight trials. These advancements form part of Moscow’s drive to reinforce its nuclear deterrent and demonstrate resilience against evolving global missile defence systems, signalling Russia’s continued focus on next-generation strategic weaponry.





Based On PTI Report







