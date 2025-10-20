

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his sharp criticism of India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, warning that New Delhi would “keep paying a lot of tariffs” unless it halts crude imports from Moscow. His remarks were made during an informal interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening (local time).





When asked about India’s reported denial of a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself, President Trump replied, “Well then, they're going to just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don’t believe they said that. No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi, and he said he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.” He added, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don’t want to do that.”





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, clarified on Thursday that no such phone call had taken place between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the day mentioned. Responding to questions about Trump’s claim, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders.”





Jaiswal confirmed that the last telephonic exchange between the two leaders occurred on 9 October, during which Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.





“The call included discussions on the progress of trade negotiations, and both leaders agreed to remain in touch,” Jaiswal added while referring to the official readout released after the conversation.





On the issue of energy procurement, Jaiswal reiterated that India’s position remains consistent with its previously issued statement, emphasising that energy sourcing decisions are determined by national interests and the need to safeguard Indian consumers.





“What we have had to say we have already said, and I would urge you to look at the statement carefully,” he remarked, underlining that India's approach to energy security is guided by its sovereign priorities.





President Trump’s comments come amid sustained Western pressure on nations to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies, following the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Western powers contend that revenues from oil exports are fuelling Moscow’s military operations, an assertion that India has repeatedly sidestepped, maintaining its policy of strategic autonomy in global energy trade.





Based On ANI Report







