



India’s defence exports have reached a new record, touching ₹25,000 crore, a massive increase from less than ₹1,000 crore a few years ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on October 17, 2025.





The government has ambitiously set the target to achieve ₹3 lakh crore in domestic defence manufacturing and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. This remarkable rise highlights India’s strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector.





The Defence Ministry reiterated this progress on social media, emphasising the significant growth achieved in defence exports over a relatively short period.





During his visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik campus, Singh praised the enthusiasm and pride of the workforce. This visit marked his first time at the facility, where he inaugurated HAL’s third production line for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet and the second production line for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft.





The Defence Minister also witnessed the maiden flight of the TEJAS MK-1A, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet with advanced combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. HAL’s Nashik facility has evolved from producing MiG aircraft to modern platforms like the Sukhoi jets, symbolising India's growing defence manufacturing prowess.





Singh drew a symbolic connection between the Nashik facility and the spiritual heritage of the region, invoking the spirit of Lord Shiva, representing both defence manufacturing and the power to protect the nation.





He highlighted that India’s defence production has dramatically expanded from around ₹46,000 crore in 2014-15 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25, with exports skyrocketing to ₹25,000 crore. The Minister underlined India’s transition from high dependency on foreign defence imports—65 to 70 percent in 2014—to now manufacturing approximately 65 percent of equipment domestically.





The TEJAS MK-1A serves multiple roles including air defence, ground attack, and maritime strike missions, and is designed to replace older aircraft like the MiG-21. The expanded production lines at HAL Nashik are expected to enhance India’s capability to produce eight TEJAS MK-1A aircraft per year on the new line, raising HAL’s overall TEJAS production to 24 jets annually.





The HTT-40 trainer production line supports key component assembly, further boosting indigenous manufacturing capacity. This facility is a cornerstone of India’s push to become self-reliant in defence production, showcasing the country’s increasing strategic, technical, and economic strength in the sector.





Rajnath Singh’s announcements and HAL’s milestones collectively portray a robust vision aiming at making India a global hub for defence manufacturing and exports by 2029, reinforcing national security and economic growth through indigenous capabilities.​





Based On ANI Report







