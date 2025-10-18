



The inauguration of the third production line of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing effort.





The new line, launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, adds to HAL’s existing capacity and enables the production of eight aircraft annually, raising the company’s total TEJAS output to twenty-four units per year.





The expansion assumes critical importance as the Indian Air Force (IAF) faces a declining number of operational squadrons due to the phased retirement of ageing MiG variants.





Alongside the TEJAS production line, the Defence Minister also inaugurated the second manufacturing line for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) and flagged off the first TEJAS MK-1A built at the Nashik site.





He hailed the successful flight of the new variant as a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The TEJAS MK-1A, currently the most advanced variation of the LCA, incorporates the Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite, and refined actuators. It boasts over sixty-four percent indigenous content and includes sixty-seven newly developed Indian components, reinforcing the push toward domestic innovation.





During the event, Rajnath Singh emphasised the remarkable transformation of the defence sector over the past decade, attributing it to the strategic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He noted that where India once imported nearly seventy percent of its critical military hardware, it now produces sixty-five percent domestically. The Defence Minister outlined the government’s ambition to achieve full self-reliance in defence manufacturing, signalling a decisive shift away from foreign dependence that previously raised both financial and strategic vulnerabilities.





According to official figures, India’s annual defence production value has surged from ₹46,429 crore in 2014–15 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024–25. Exports have likewise recorded an unprecedented rise to ₹25,000 crore, from less than ₹1,000 crore a decade earlier.





Looking ahead, the government has established a target to increase domestic production to ₹3 lakh crore and exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029. These figures underline the nation’s drive to become a global defence manufacturing hub instead of a major importer.





The TEJAS is designed as a lightweight, multi-role fighter capable of executing air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike missions. The MK-1A version introduces enhanced avionics, an upgraded electronic warfare suite, and improved beyond visual range missile capabilities.





It will be able to launch advanced precision weapons from extended stand-off ranges, providing the IAF with greater tactical flexibility in future air operations. In 2021, the IAF placed an order for eighty-three TEJAS MK-1A units at a cost of Rs 46,000 crore. Upon completion, the force will operate forty MK-1 fighters, over 180 MK-1A aircraft, and at least 120 of the forthcoming MK-2 variant, thereby strengthening its fleet.





India’s authorised fighter strength stands at forty-two squadrons, each comprising sixteen to eighteen aircraft. However, with the retirement of the last MiG-21 squadron in September, the IAF’s active strength has fallen below thirty squadrons, highlighting the urgency of fast-tracking indigenous production. The new Nashik line, therefore, comes at a crucial juncture in restoring balance to the Air Force’s operational capability.





During his address, Rajnath Singh underscored the importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare. He urged HAL to look beyond existing programs such as the TEJAS and HTT-40 and to take part in next-generation platforms, unmanned aerial systems, and civil aviation technologies.





He praised the company’s performance during Operation Sindoor—a rare, full-spectrum Indian military mission—where HAL provided round-the-clock technical support for combat aircraft and helicopters.





The Defence Minister highlighted the Nashik team’s integral role in mounting the BrahMos missile on Su-30MKI fighters, which effectively neutralised terrorist targets during the operation.





In closing, Rajnath Singh acknowledged that the successful production of the TEJAS and HTT-40 aircraft reflects a broad network of industrial cooperation among public and private partners, supported by academic collaboration. This synergy, he stated, demonstrates that when government, industry, and research institutions unite behind a common goal, no challenge remains insurmountable.





The Nashik facility’s expanded capacity stands as evidence of India’s capability to design, manufacture, and sustain its own modern combat systems—cementing its path toward complete defence self-sufficiency.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







