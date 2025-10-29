

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) in Amethi is set to reach complete indigenisation of the AK-203 assault rifle line by December 2025, marking a major leap for India’s small arms manufacturing capability. The locally produced version, to be known as “Sher”, will carry forward the legacy of Russian reliability infused with Indian design self-sufficiency, according to a reliable Russian media report





The Amethi plant, a joint Indo-Russian venture, aims for a peak production capacity of 1,50,000 rifles per year once systematic localisation milestones are achieved. Production levels are expected to rise steadily through late 2025, with full-scale operations beginning in 2026. The facility will then manufacture around 12,000 rifles each month, enabling the company to meet both domestic and export demands efficiently.





Under the existing contract, IRRPL is designated to deliver 601,427 rifles to the Indian Armed Forces. The firm is currently ahead of schedule and anticipates full delivery by December 2030—nearly two years earlier than the original October 2032 deadline. This improvement underscores significant productivity gains achieved through advanced automation and local supply chain integration.





Indigenisation levels have shown rapid progress since production began. By mid-2025, 50 percent of components had already been sourced domestically, with 100 percent localisation set to be achieved by the year’s end. Once domestic requirements are satisfied, IRRPL intends to explore export opportunities across friendly nations seeking affordable, modern, and combat-proven assault rifles.





In the post-indigenisation phase, an annual output of 1,50,000 rifles will be allocated strategically: 120,000 units for the Indian Army, while the remaining 30,000 will serve state police forces, central armed police units, and export clients. This distribution ensures that India’s internal security and defence structure will benefit uniformly from the enhanced production pipeline.





The upcoming “Sher” rifle will represent the culmination of the Indo-Russian collaboration under the “Make in India” initiative—redefining India’s small arms ecosystem through technology transfer, local metallurgy development, and component sourcing autonomy. The Amethi facility’s success is expected to serve as a model for future indigenous small arms production projects.





Technical Specifications of AK-203 ‘Sher’ Assault Rifle





Parameter Specification Rifle Designation AK-203 (Indian Indigenous Variant: Sher) Calibre 7.62×39 mm Operation Gas-operated, rotating bolt Rate of Fire 700 rounds per minute (approx.) Effective Range 400 metres Maximum Range 800 metres Barrel Length 415 mm Overall Length 705 mm (folded) / 940 mm (extended) Weight (Unloaded) 3.8 kilograms Magazine Capacity 30 rounds (standard) Materials High-strength steel and locally manufactured polymer composites Modes of Fire Semi-automatic and fully automatic Sights Adjustable iron sights, optical and night-vision compatible Picatinny rail Stock Foldable and adjustable polymer stock Muzzle Device Multi-slotted compensator for recoil stability Finish Corrosion-resistant matte black with phosphate coating Indigenous Content 80% achieved as of Oct 2025; 100% targeted by December 2025 Annual Production Capacity 150,000 rifles per year (12,000 per month) (From 2026) Domestic Allocation 120,000 rifles for Indian Army Additional Allocation 30,000 rifles for police, paramilitary forces, and exports Contract Volume 601,427 rifles for Indian Armed Forces Production Facility Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), Korwa, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Delivery December 2030 (22 months ahead of original target) Export Potential Friendly nations post-domestic fulfilment Local Manufacturing Partners OFB successors, Advanced Weapon Systems Division, and Indian private suppliers





