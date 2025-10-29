



Bangalore-based deep-tech firm Prime Toolings has embarked on a cutting-edge propulsion development programme aimed at boosting India’s missile range and indigenous technological capability.





The initiative includes dual-booster engines and a Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE), marking a significant stride towards self-reliance in advanced defence propulsion systems.





In October 2025, defence sources revealed that Prime Toolings is engineering dual-boosters intended to work in tandem with its indigenous detonation engine. This configuration is designed to improve missile thrust and altitude gain, thereby extending operational range and payload delivery efficiency.





The dual-booster project represents a new phase in Indian missile propulsion, integrating advanced combustion physics with modular design for adaptable missile classes.





The company plans to conduct a full-scale test of its indigenous long-range missile engine by February 2026. The engine will be integrated with a variant of the Barak missile, jointly developed by India and Israel. Preliminary data suggest the new propulsion setup could extend the missile’s range well beyond the current 100 kilometres, positioning it for longer-range interception and strike applications.





Earlier in April 2025, Prime Toolings unveiled its first Rotating Detonation Engine prototype, an innovation capable of improving fuel efficiency by up to 25 percent over conventional designs.





The RDE harnesses continuous detonation waves to generate thrust, potentially enabling short-range missiles to achieve extended reach between 300 and 500 kilometres while maintaining compact engine architecture.





These breakthroughs form part of Prime Toolings’ strategic support to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By localising propulsion system development, the company is reducing India’s dependence on foreign suppliers in high-performance defence technology domains, aligning with national goals of technological sovereignty and export competitiveness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







