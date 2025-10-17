



A new-generation vehicle (NGV) logistics hub has been inaugurated by the Indian Army in Leh, marking a critical step toward enhancing high-altitude operational efficiency and self-reliance in vehicle maintenance and logistics.





The hub, opened by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps, represents a significant leap in the Army’s ability to sustain high-mobility operations in the Ladakh sector.





Located strategically at Leh—the intersection of multiple operational axes with strong air connectivity—the logistics hub will act as the central “mother facility” for integrated vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, and spare part warehousing. It has been designed to address the severe challenges of operating NGVs in high-altitude conditions, where terrain, extreme cold, and long winter closures often impact accessibility and logistics flow.





The hub features a centralised logistics system that enhances equipment sustenance, turnaround efficiency, and overall availability of mission-critical spares.





Its integrated maintenance setup is expected to drastically reduce downtime for military vehicles deployed across the sector, particularly during prolonged operations in forward areas such as Kargil, Tangtse, and Nyoma — which are also slated to host satellite hubs under this project.





As part of the Army’s “new-generation mobility ecosystem,” the Leh facility will support fleets comprising modern logistical and combat-support vehicles used for troop movement, supply chain resilience, and tactical operations in the northern theatre.





The hub’s automation and digital maintenance framework are aimed at ensuring real-time monitoring, predictive service scheduling, and seamless supply-chain visibility across remote deployment routes.





Six leading Indian defence industry partners—TATA Advanced Systems Ltd, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, Polaris, Bharat Forge Ltd, JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd, and JCBL Group—have been stationed on-site, providing dedicated technical expertise and immediate support.





This joint deployment model is intended to ensure faster diagnostics, streamlined warranty repairs, and enhanced coordination between the Army and private sector manufacturers.





The establishment of this NGV logistics hub underscores India’s broader push for logistical modernisation under the Make in India initiative for defense readiness. The facility not only bolsters the Army’s ability to maintain sustained operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) but also reduces long-term dependence on low-altitude workshops and distant maintenance convoys, which are often constrained by weather and terrain.





With future expansions planned at key forward locations, the network of vehicle logistics hubs is set to provide layered support throughout Ladakh’s operational corridors, enabling the Army to maintain a high state of readiness year-round amid some of the world’s most demanding terrains.





Based On ET News/The Print Report







