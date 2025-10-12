



The Mumbai-based Max AeroSpace and Aviation has partnered with US manufacturer Bell Textron to participate in India’s Reconnaissance and Surveillance Helicopter (RSH) program.





The initiative aims to replace India’s ageing fleet of Chetak and Cheetah helicopters, which date back to the Second World War era, with a new, modern reconnaissance and observation platform.





Max AeroSpace intends to assemble the Bell 407GXi helicopter in Nagpur if its bid is successful. The company’s CEO, Bharat Malkani, stated that this proposal follows ongoing discussions with the Maharashtra government and builds upon an MoU signed for establishing a helicopter manufacturing facility in Nagpur. The Bell 407GXi is widely known for its versatility and performance, making it a globally recognised platform in both civil and defence roles.





Senior executives from Bell Textron, including David Sale, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, joined Malkani in meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week to outline future manufacturing plans.





Bell has been present in India since 1956, supplying platforms for both civilian and military applications. Currently, about 85 Bell helicopters are operating in India—primarily the 407 and 412 variants—serving in tourism, corporate transport, emergency response, and government roles.





Industry sources indicate that Airbus Helicopters’ H125 is expected to be a competing platform for the RSH program. TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) is establishing a final assembly line for the H125 at Vemagal in Karnataka.





This marks a strategic expansion for TASL, leveraging its expertise in aerospace and defence manufacturing. The company claims the H125 assembly will boost India’s aviation manufacturing sector and contribute to both civil and defence applications.





Under the RSH program, India plans to acquire around 200 light helicopters. Out of these, the Indian Army Aviation Corps is expected to receive 120 units, while the Indian Air Force will get 80 units. This fleet modernisation effort is considered critical to replacing ageing assets that have been in service far beyond their intended operational life.





The selection process will be competitive, with both Max AeroSpace-Bell Textron and Tata Advanced Systems-Airbus vying to demonstrate their suitability in terms of performance, lifecycle costs, manufacturing capability in India, and after-sales support.





If successful, either program could significantly expand India’s domestic helicopter manufacturing capability while addressing long-overdue modernisation in reconnaissance and observation aviation assets.





Bell 407GXi Vs Airbus H125 — RSH Program Comparison





Feature Bell 407GXi Airbus H125 Origin USA (Bell Textron) France (Airbus Helicopters) Local Assembly Location Nagpur, Maharashtra (Max AeroSpace) Vemagal, Karnataka (TATA Advanced Systems) Role in RSH Program Proposed to replace Chetak/Cheetah for Army & Air Force Proposed to replace Chetak/Cheetah for Army & Air Force Type Single-engine, multi-role light helicopter Single-engine, utility/light helicopter Powerplant Rolls-Royce M250-C47E/4 turboshaft engine Safran Arriel 2D turboshaft engine Max Takeoff Weight ~2,268 kg ~2,250 kg Passenger Capacity 6 passengers + pilot (varies by config) 5-6 passengers + pilot Top Speed ~246 km/h (133 knots) ~245 km/h (132 knots) Range ~611 km ~630 km Endurance ~4 hours ~4.5 hours Known Strengths Proven military and civilian global service record; advanced Garmin G1000H NXi avionics; smooth ride and stability Excellent high-altitude performance; robust in hot-and-high environments; cost-effective operation Current Fleet in India ~85 Bell helicopters (407 & 412 variants) Smaller existing fleet; several H125 in civil use Manufacturing Experience in India First helicopter manufacturing facility planned by Max AeroSpace in Nagpur TASL already has established aerospace manufacturing experience Global Military Use Widely used for utility, observation, and paramilitary missions worldwide Widely used for light utility, training, and patrol missions worldwide Potential RSH Program Advantage Leverages Bell’s long presence in India and existing support network High-altitude performance advantageous for Himalayan operations





