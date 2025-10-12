Illustrative





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a naval variant of its indigenous Project Kusha long-range surface-to-air and anti-ballistic missile system. This maritime version is engineered to deliver advanced air defence capabilities for Indian Navy warships, enabling them to counter an evolving spectrum of aerial threats at sea.





The naval system is designed to intercept both low-altitude sea-skimming missiles, which are notoriously difficult to detect, and high-velocity anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), which can manoeuvre at extreme speeds during terminal approach. Combat engagement parameters include countering incoming projectiles with speeds exceeding Mach 7.





By preparing to defeat threats at hypersonic velocities, the naval variant will address one of the most dangerous categories of missile attacks. The capacity to engage ASBMs during their terminal phase drastically improves survival odds for capital ships in contested zones.





Sea-skimming missiles exploit radar blind spots by flying just meters above the sea surface, while ASBMs challenge interception timing due to their steep, high-speed descent.





The naval Kusha system integrates advanced tracking radars, high-energy missile interceptors, and rapid-response command systems to meet these challenges.





The development directly responds to the rising deployment of ASBMs by regional adversaries, including China’s DF-21D and DF-26B series, known to target large vessels at extended ranges. A domestically developed solution strengthens India’s maritime deterrence while reducing reliance on foreign missile defence systems.





This initiative reinforces India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” objective in defence technology, ensuring indigenous production of advanced guidance systems, propulsion modules, and interception payloads. Integration with naval combat management systems will allow seamless coordination with shipborne sensors and weapon suites.





Once deployed, the naval variant is expected to become a core component of layered maritime air defence, complementing existing systems such as the Barak-8 and close-in weapon systems (CIWS) aboard frontline destroyers, frigates, and aircraft carriers.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







