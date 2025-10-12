



Zen Technologies Limited has secured a significant order worth approximately ₹37 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply advanced indigenous anti-drone systems equipped with hard kill capabilities.





The contract is set to be executed within a year and underlines the company's leadership role in counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technology, a critical area given the rise in drone-related security threats, especially in border regions and around key infrastructure.





The anti-drone systems from Zen Technologies utilise a sophisticated multi-layer, multi-sensor architecture that includes drone detection, classification, and tracking using passive surveillance, camera sensors, and radar.





The systems neutralise threats primarily by jamming drone communication and feature "hard kill" technology, which physically destroys hostile drones, making them among the most effective counter-drone defence mechanisms globally.





Zen Technologies clarified that the promoters and promoter groups of the company have no interest in the awarding agency, and this deal is not a related party transaction, ensuring transparency in the award process. The company's shares reacted positively but moderately, closing at ₹1,419.90 on the BSE with a slight increase of 0.32%, reflecting steady investor confidence.





The order reinforces Zen Technologies' strong position in India's defence technology sector, emphasising the government's commitment to modernise defence capabilities and support indigenous production under the 'Make in India' initiative.





With the growing prevalence of unmanned aerial threats, the demand for effective counter-drone solutions is expected to rise, potentially providing Zen Technologies with further business opportunities in this critical defence niche.





Zen Technologies is known for its defence training simulators, live range equipment, driving simulators, and anti-drone systems, with a training platform located in Hyderabad that integrates its product offerings.





The company's stock has shown remarkable long-term returns, surging over 1,600% in five years, although it has experienced some short-term volatility. This latest contract adds a robust revenue milestone and enhances the company's profile within the defence sector.





The Ministry of Defence order is a strategic win for Zen Technologies, showcasing its innovation and expertise in indigenous anti-drone systems with physical neutralisation (hard kill) capabilities, vital for countering modern aerial threats and reinforcing India's defence modernization efforts.​





