



Afghan Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit India from October 9 to 16, 2025, marking the first high-level delegation visit from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.





This visit follows the approval of a temporary exemption by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) allowing Muttaqi to travel internationally despite existing sanctions.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the visit during a weekly media briefing, emphasising that India continues its engagement with the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan. This engagement includes ongoing diplomatic exchanges and humanitarian assistance, especially following the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.





MEA highlighted that the bilateral dialogue is continuing at multiple levels — from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s May 2025 telephonic conversation with Muttaqi to interactions between joint secretaries on both sides. India’s engagement is cautious yet consistent, focusing on humanitarian aid and regional stability in complex geopolitical circumstances.





Following the powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Sunday night that struck eastern Afghanistan, causing at least 1,411 deaths and over 3,000 injuries, India promptly extended humanitarian support. On the same day, India airlifted 21 tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water purifiers, essential medicines, and other critical supplies directly to Kabul and the affected Kunar province. More aid has been sent via the Chabahar port route.





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar posted on social media that India will continue to monitor the situation closely and send further humanitarian aid in the coming days. The relief materials also include food supplies, wheelchairs, hand sanitizers, and medical consumables, illustrating India’s comprehensive support for earthquake victims.





The visit of Muttaqi is a significant diplomatic step, indicating India’s willingness to maintain dialogue with the Taliban interim government for regional stability while continuing humanitarian assistance. New Delhi reopened technical diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan from 2022 after closing its embassy post-Taliban takeover and is carefully balancing security concerns with humanitarian commitments.





MEA assured the media that updates regarding the Afghan Foreign Minister’s visit will be regularly shared to keep the public informed about developments. The visit, amidst ongoing relief efforts, represents a nuanced approach by India towards Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.





India's engagement through high-level discussions and rapid humanitarian aid delivery amidst natural disaster response showcases India's strategic and humanitarian priorities in managing its complex relationship with Afghanistan's current regime.





All developments are being closely monitored and further updates on the visit will be communicated by the Ministry of External Affairs.





