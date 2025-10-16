



The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, has stated that India's decisions regarding energy imports, including Russian oil, are strictly guided by the country's national interests.





He emphasised that Moscow's energy cooperation with New Delhi aligns with these priorities, leaving the choice of whether to continue importing Russian oil to the discretion of the Indian government.





This comment came in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. Alipov highlighted that India always acts with its national interest foremost and that energy cooperation with Russia supports that goal.​





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reaffirmed India's independent approach to energy sourcing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that India's import policies are entirely driven by safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers amid a volatile global energy scenario.





The primary objectives of the country's energy policy are ensuring stable prices and secured supplies. This policy includes diversifying energy sources and broadening supply options to meet changing market conditions.​





The MEA did not confirm or deny the specific conversation Trump mentioned between Prime Minister Modi and himself. However, it clarified that India has been seeking to expand energy procurement from the US over the years, noting ongoing discussions to deepen this cooperation. India's energy imports are thus diversified, balancing its sources in a way that suits national needs rather than yielding to international pressure.​





Furthermore, some Indian refiners have started preparing to reduce Russian oil imports gradually, reflecting a possible market adjustment rather than a sudden policy shift. This suggests that while imports may evolve with market and diplomatic considerations, India's consumptive interests and energy security remain priorities.​





India maintains an independent, interest-driven energy policy. Its cooperation with Russia on energy aligns with national priorities, even as it pursues broad diversification strategies and engages with other partners, including the US. Responses from both the Russian envoy and India's MEA emphasize sovereignty and pragmatism in energy sourcing decisions amid ongoing global geopolitical developments.​





Based On ANI Report







