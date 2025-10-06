



Vymanik Aerospace of Ghaziabad and Delhi-based Drone Anatomy have announced a joint initiative to establish an agricultural drone manufacturing hub in Uttar Pradesh, India. The project aims to produce DGCA‑compliant drones tailored for spraying, seeding, and precision farming applications, directly supporting India’s push toward automation and smart agriculture.





The collaboration focuses on manufacturing agricultural unmanned aerial vehicles (agri-UAVs) that align with national efforts to modernize farming practices. The initiative not only supports the Make in India and Drone Shakti programs but also aims to develop a localised supply chain for critical drone components, including airframes, avionics, sensors, and payload systems.





By placing the hub in Uttar Pradesh, the firms plan to leverage the state’s growing industrial capacity, start-up-friendly policies, and proximity to agriculture-intensive regions.





The manufacturing hub will specialize in Agri-drones capable of automated pesticide and fertilizer spraying, as well as precision mapping and crop health monitoring. These systems will integrate modern avionics and GPS-based control mechanisms to enable accurate, uniform input distribution across large farmlands. Such technology is expected to enhance productivity, reduce water and chemical waste, and minimize farmers’ exposure to harmful substances.





All drones developed at the facility will adhere to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, ensuring airworthiness, reliability, and safety standards suitable for commercial agricultural use. This compliance builds on Vymanik Aerospace’s earlier success with the Kisan Drone V10, which received DGCA type certification—indicative of its adherence to government operational guidelines for crop spraying and aerial farm management.





A core goal of the initiative is indigenization of key drone hardware and electronics. The companies plan to manufacture airframes, propulsion systems, flight controllers, and communication modules locally. This approach will help reduce dependence on imported parts, lower production costs, and create regional supply networks that support sustained scalability in drone manufacturing.





The Uttar Pradesh hub is set to become a center for agricultural innovation, contributing to local employment growth and self-sufficiency in drone production. The deployment of cost-effective Indian-made agri-drones is expected to improve rural productivity, reduce input costs for farmers, and promote precision agriculture across crops such as paddy, wheat, and sugarcane. In addition, the project aligns with the state’s emphasis on leveraging technology-driven rural development to boost farmer incomes and sustainable farming outcomes.





Through this partnership, Vymanik Aerospace and Drone Anatomy aim to establish a comprehensive domestic ecosystem for agri-drone production and maintenance. The facility will likely serve as a model for similar hubs nationwide, supporting large-scale adoption of agricultural drones and furthering India’s goal of becoming a global leader in drone technology and agricultural innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







