



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to deepening ties with ASEAN nations during the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, held virtually on Sunday from Kuala Lumpur.

Addressing regional leaders, he underscored the importance of collective action on issues such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, trade facilitation, and sustainable development.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister called terrorism a grave threat to global peace and stability, urging ASEAN nations to intensify collaborative efforts against the menace. He noted that a unified response is vital to safeguard the Indo-Pacific region’s peace architecture.





Highlighting economic cooperation as a key pillar of India-ASEAN engagement, PM Modi emphasised the need for an early review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). He stated that restructuring the FTA would unlock the true potential of bilateral trade and create equitable opportunities for both regions.





The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Malaysian Chair’s Summit theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” He announced India’s backing for the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026–2030), designed to reinforce the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both sides. Additionally, he welcomed the adoption of the Joint Leaders’ Statement on Sustainable Tourism as part of the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism celebrations.





In a forward-looking initiative, PM Modi welcomed the declaration of 2026 as the “ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.” He proposed convening the Second ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the Second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise to enhance regional maritime security and blue economy collaboration.





Reiterating India’s role as a “First Responder” in regional crises, he pledged deeper cooperation in Disaster Preparedness and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). He also announced India’s plan to train 400 professionals in renewable energy to support the ASEAN Power Grid and extend Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to Timor-Leste.





Congratulating Timor-Leste for joining ASEAN as its 11th member, PM Modi extended India’s full support for the nation’s human development goals and integration into regional frameworks.





He also proposed establishing a Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University to promote regional expertise and collaboration in key areas such as education, science and technology, fintech, and cultural preservation.





The Prime Minister further suggested hosting the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal in Gujarat, along with a conference on Maritime Security Cooperation, to celebrate shared civilizational links and strengthen collective maritime understanding.





PM Modi conveyed gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the Summit virtually and thanked Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his effective coordination on ASEAN-India engagement.





ASEAN leaders, in turn, lauded India’s consistent support and reaffirmed their confidence in New Delhi’s Act East Policy as a force for regional stability and integration.





Based On ANI Report







