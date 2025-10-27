



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually from New Delhi, declared that the 21st century belongs to India and the member nations of ASEAN.





He described the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as a vital pillar of India’s Act East Policy and underlined the historic, cultural, and civilizational bonds that connect both sides. His remarks came during the summit hosted by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.





The Prime Minister congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and commended the Philippines for its role as country coordinator for India.





He also welcomed the inclusion of East Timor as the organisation’s 11th member and conveyed condolences on the passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit. Modi highlighted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world’s population, joined not only by geography but also by enduring cultural and value-based ties.





Emphasising shared aspirations, Modi noted that both India and ASEAN are vital partners in the Global South, working collaboratively for stability, economic growth, and prosperity. He observed that despite current global uncertainty, the India–ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to show consistent progress.





The partnership, he said, stands out as a cornerstone for global peace and development in the Indo-Pacific region.





In his six-minute address, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. He reiterated that ASEAN is not merely a component of India’s foreign policy but the cornerstone of its Act East vision. The commitment, according to Modi, reflects New Delhi’s goal of building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous regional order.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on 27 October, where participating countries are expected to discuss challenges to peace, stability, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. These meetings collectively serve as platforms to strengthen strategic ties and exchange views on pressing global and regional developments.





Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has attended all ASEAN–India Summits, except the 2022 edition, along with hosting a landmark commemorative summit in New Delhi in January 2018. On that occasion, all ten ASEAN leaders were invited as chief guests at India’s 69th Republic Day Parade, marking 25 years of partnership.





India’s formal engagement with ASEAN began in 1992 as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, later upgraded to a Dialogue Partnership in 1995. The association evolved further in 2002 when summit-level meetings were initiated in Cambodia. The 2012 Commemorative Summit in New Delhi elevated the partnership to a Strategic Partnership, which was further strengthened in 2018 with a focus on maritime cooperation.





The relationship reached another milestone in 2022 when both sides marked 30 years of dialogue relations, celebrating the ASEAN–India Friendship Year. At the 19th ASEAN–India Summit that same year, the partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, accompanied by a Joint Statement underscoring cooperation in political, security, economic, and cultural domains.





In a social media post shared earlier in the week, Prime Minister Modi detailed his cordial conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, congratulating him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and expressing optimism for the success of the upcoming summits.





His virtual presence at the 22nd ASEAN–India Summit, coupled with India’s consistent engagement at the highest level, reflects the country’s growing role as a driving force for prosperity and balance across the Indo-Pacific landscape.





