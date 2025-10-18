



PTC Industries has achieved a major milestone with the receipt of a Letter of Technical Acceptance (LoTA) from the DRDO’s Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) for indigenous development and production of Oil Tank Assembly Titanium Castings for the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE-2) program.





This LoTA approval formally certifies PTC’s capability to produce high-precision, aerospace-grade titanium castings—critical components in advanced jet engines like the KDE-2. These assemblies are used for oil storage and circulation within the engine lubrication system, ensuring optimal performance and reliability under extreme operational conditions.





The KDE-2 derivative of the indigenous Kaveri engine is being developed for advanced unmanned and manned platforms, improving thrust-to-weight ratio and endurance using upgraded materials and improved thermal management systems. The titanium oil tank assembly is a vital subsystem that demands exceptional metallurgical integrity and leak-proof performance under high vibration and temperature fluctuations.





PTC Industries’ achievement reflects India’s growing self-reliance in aero-engine component manufacturing, marking a step toward minimizing dependence on imported titanium alloys. This success aligns with DRDO’s larger objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defense propulsion technology, ensuring indigenous capability across the engine’s design, casting, and supply chain ecosystem.





The collaboration underlines DRDO’s confidence in PTC Industries as a strategic partner for critical aerospace manufacturing, paving the way for upcoming indigenous engine programs, including AMCA’s future powerplants and UAV propulsion units.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







