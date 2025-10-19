

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Qatar announced on Saturday that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to enforce an immediate ceasefire following recent border hostilities.

The decision emerged after high-level negotiations in Doha, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkey, marking a rare moment of cooperation amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides pledged to uphold a cessation of hostilities and establish mechanisms designed to support long-term peace and stability. The statement further noted that the ceasefire would be accompanied by follow-up meetings aimed at ensuring its sustainability and effective verification.





The talks in Doha involved delegations from both the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Qatar underlined that the discussions focused not only on halting immediate violence but also on building a system of mutual understanding to prevent the recurrence of border incidents that have strained bilateral relations for years.





Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed optimism that this breakthrough would help restore calm along the Pakistan–Afghanistan frontier, which has witnessed multiple deadly exchanges in recent months. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar’s hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region,” the statement said.





The development follows intense cross-border clashes that claimed the lives of 17 people in Afghanistan’s south-eastern Paktika province on Friday. According to reports from Tolo News, airstrikes originating from Pakistan targeted residential neighbourhoods in the Argun and Barmal districts, among the victims being three Afghan cricketers. The incident had drawn sharp condemnation and intensified calls for de-escalation.





Diplomatic observers view Qatar’s intervention as a potentially stabilising force in a volatile region. The Gulf state, which has a history of mediating regional disputes, worked closely with Turkiye to facilitate dialogue amid mounting civilian casualties and regional unrest.





The upcoming follow-up meetings, expected to take place in Doha, will focus on verifying compliance with the ceasefire agreement and developing a framework to institutionalise peace mechanisms. Both sides reportedly agreed that future cooperation must prioritise civilian protection, cross-border coordination, and intelligence-sharing to prevent future escalations.





While challenges remain in maintaining trust between the rival nations, the Doha accord marks a promising step toward defusing one of South Asia’s most persistent sources of tension.





The international community, including the United Nations, is expected to monitor the agreement’s implementation closely as efforts continue to transform the ceasefire into lasting peace.





Based On ANI Report







