



Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly demanded full control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine as a key condition for ending the ongoing war. The request was made during a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, according to two senior officials cited by The Washington Post.





Putin’s insistence on Donetsk, a vital industrial and strategic area, indicates Moscow’s continued focus on achieving territorial goals it has pursued since 2014. Despite multiple military offensives, Russian forces have failed to capture the entire region, long defended by well-fortified Ukrainian troops.





White House sources said President Trump did not endorse Putin’s demand during his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Following that meeting, Trump posted on social media urging both sides to “stop where they are” and “make a deal” to end the bloodshed. He is expected to meet Putin in Hungary in the coming weeks to further peace talks.





According to the report, Putin hinted he might accept relinquishing parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions—both partly occupied by Russian forces—in exchange for full control of Donetsk. Some US officials considered this a modest softening of Moscow’s territorial claims compared with earlier demands presented during the Anchorage summit in August.





However, European diplomats have dismissed this proposal as one-sided. One senior envoy described it as “like selling them their own leg in exchange for nothing.” Kyiv is highly unlikely to accept such terms, viewing Donetsk as an integral defensive and symbolic stronghold.





Ukraine had entered the latest Washington talks seeking long-range Tomahawk missiles but left without new military commitments. Reports suggest that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, urged Ukrainian representatives to consider ceding Donetsk, highlighting its predominantly Russian-speaking population—a point often emphasised by the Kremlin. Ukrainian and European officials rejected this argument, noting that language use is not an indicator of political allegiance.





Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now coordinating preparations for the forthcoming Budapest summit between Trump and Putin, which Kyiv has tentatively welcomed. Ukrainian officials have privately acknowledged that Russia is likely to retain de facto control over some occupied territories, but they seek firm US and European security guarantees to prevent future aggression.





Meanwhile, the war’s front lines remain largely static, with Russia controlling roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory. As both armies brace for another harsh winter, energy infrastructure on both sides continues to be targeted, intensifying civilian hardships.





President Trump has reiterated his preference for ending the conflict through negotiation rather than further arms supplies, signalling caution following his recent conversation with Putin.





Based On ANI Report







