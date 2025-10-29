

Sanlayan Technologies has announced the acquisition of Versabyte Data Systems, a renowned name in the defence power electronics domain.

The deal marks a notable stride in India’s mission to achieve greater self-reliance in defence electronics and reduce dependency on foreign components. By integrating Versabyte’s power systems expertise, Sanlayan aims to enhance its capability across radar, avionics, and electronic warfare domains.

Founded in 1987 by PS Reddy, Versabyte has long been a trusted supplier of power electronics to Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, DRDO, and the Indian Armed Forces. Its solutions form the electrical backbone of land, air, naval, radar, and missile systems. The company’s dependable performance and indigenous design capability have positioned it as a leading OEM in the sector.





Rahul Vamshidhar, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Sanlayan, described power systems as the heartbeat of modern military technologies, underscoring that Versabyte’s integration would further India’s import substitution goals. He emphasised that the partnership extends beyond commercial synergy—contributing directly to national defence readiness and technological sovereignty.





Sanlayan had earlier acquired Dexcel Electronics, an embedded systems specialist, and established a 70-member in-house R&D team for radar and electronic warfare technologies. The addition of Versabyte to this growing network creates an end-to-end capability in defence electronics, from embedded computing and signal processing to high-power management and distribution.





Despite the acquisition, Versabyte will continue to function as an independent unit under the Sanlayan umbrella, preserving its leadership and engineering workforce. Joint product development will be a major focus area, with both firms eyeing expansion into global defence and aerospace markets.





In his remarks, PS Reddy noted that Versabyte had quietly powered India’s defence systems for decades and now looked forward to scaling its operations further. The company plans to develop next-generation power systems catering to radar, autonomous platforms, electronic warfare, secure communications, and space technology. It aims to scale modular power supply capabilities from 200 kW to 500 kW to meet the demands of advanced radar networks, directed energy weapons, and defence-space integrations.





R Chandra Kumar, CEO of Versabyte and former Executive Director of BEL, stated that the combined capacity of Sanlayan and Versabyte would accelerate India’s participation in high-value defence projects.





The partnership will enable the delivery of integrated “system-of-systems” architectures demanding precision power management and control technologies.





Under Kumar’s stewardship, Versabyte reported revenue of ₹67 crore and a post-tax profit of ₹16.5 crore in FY25, supported by an order book of ₹210 crore and a strong pipeline exceeding ₹200 crore. The company now aims to double its physical infrastructure, triple its turnover, and quadruple its workforce to support the surging demand for indigenous defence technology.





Sanlayan, bolstered by ₹186 crore in Series A funding, continues to pursue a triad strategy of acquisitions, R&D expansion, and international collaborations. Its latest move aligns with India’s broader goal of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in domestic defence production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.





Through strategic consolidation and technical innovation, Sanlayan and Versabyte collectively represent the next phase of India’s defence electronics self-reliance.





Based On BW Report







