



US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a decisive role in halting the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025.





Speaking at a dinner with business leaders in Tokyo, Trump claimed that seven "brand new beautiful planes" were shot down during the hostilities. He attributed the swift end to the crisis to his use of trade leverage, stating that he threatened to cut off trade with both nations unless they ceased hostilities.





Trump recounted that he personally contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, warning that the United States would not engage in trade if the conflict continued.





He claimed that within 24 hours of this intervention, the fighting stopped. The President described the outcome as “amazing,” asserting that his approach prevented a prolonged war between two nuclear powers and saved millions of lives.





India has consistently rejected President Trump’s claims, maintaining that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan.





The Indian government has reiterated its long-standing position that issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally, without third-party involvement. India has not acknowledged any role for the United States in ending the conflict.





India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The operation involved a coordinated tri-services effort, combining air, land, and naval assets to dismantle terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. The campaign was characterised by precision, professionalism, and a clear strategic purpose.





The May 2025 conflict underscored the volatile nature of Indo-Pak relations and the potential for rapid escalation. India’s approach to the crisis highlighted its commitment to a calibrated and measured response, avoiding broader regional destabilisation.





The episode also reaffirmed India’s preference for bilateral solutions to disputes, even in the face of international attention and external claims of intervention.





While President Trump has publicly claimed credit for ending the Indo-Pak conflict, India’s official stance remains that the resolution was achieved through direct bilateral engagement. Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s capability to respond decisively to terrorist threats while maintaining strategic restraint. The episode serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in regional security dynamics and the importance of credible, transparent diplomacy.





Based On ANI Report







