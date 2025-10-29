

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus has caused fresh diplomatic tension after gifting a book to Pakistan's visiting Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairperson, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The book—'Art of Triumph: Bangladesh's New Dawn'—featured a controversial cover showing India’s north-eastern states, including Assam, as part of an expanded Bangladesh.​





The map aligns with the 'Greater Bangladesh' concept, long propagated by Dhaka-based radical groups such as Sultanat-e-Bangla. This narrative visualises Bangladesh encompassing India's entire northeast, West Bengal, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, Odisha, and Myanmar's Arakan region. The same graphic was previously displayed in April 2025 at a Dhaka university exhibition.​





Yunus’s action comes amidst strained Bangladesh–India relations, following Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024 and a shift towards closer Pakistan–Bangladesh and China–Bangladesh ties. Several Indian political leaders and analysts have condemned this episode as a deliberate provocation, alleging an attempt to delegitimise Indian sovereignty and stoke regional discord.​





Observers note this gesture coincided with notable warming in historically tense Pakistan–Bangladesh relations since Yunus’s rise to power. The book’s gifting during a high-profile military meeting suggests intent to forge a diplomatic nexus, particularly as both countries have longstanding disputes with India.​





Images shared by Yunus on social media have triggered widespread outrage, with calls in India for a robust official response. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue a formal statement. Yunus’s earlier comments implying Bangladesh’s strategic control over northeast India further fuelled suspicion and resentment in Indian circles.​





India's recurrent map disputes—with China and now Bangladesh—highlight the fragility of regional borders and sovereignty perceptions. The incident illustrates growing sensitivity around territorial narratives in South Asia, especially as diplomatic alliances shift.​





Agencies







