







Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has called for enhanced collaboration between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in trade, maritime security, and sustainable development, while highlighting the need for sensitive handling of the long-standing fishermen issue. Her remarks came during a civic reception hosted by the India Foundation in New Delhi on Saturday evening.





Emphasising the importance of a peaceful and cooperative neighbourhood, Dr Amarasuriya reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s belief in a free, open, and inclusive Indian Ocean region, where all nations can pursue their legitimate interests in harmony and prosperity. She underscored that maritime security is a shared concern and a vital dimension of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





Addressing the issue of Indian fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters, the Prime Minister acknowledged the deep sensitivities involved. She stressed that the livelihoods of Northern Sri Lankan fishermen, who are rebuilding their lives after years of conflict, must be protected. She called for joint efforts and sustained dialogue to find equitable and environmentally sustainable solutions to the problem.





Dr Amarasuriya noted that the hallmark of a mature bilateral relationship lies not in the absence of differences, but in the ability to manage them constructively. She praised the mutual commitment of both governments to resolving issues through dialogue, empathy, and respect.





Highlighting Sri Lanka’s strategic location along major East-West shipping routes, the Prime Minister outlined her vision of developing the island nation into a maritime and logistics hub for the Indian Ocean region. She said Sri Lanka’s deep-water ports could play a significant role in India’s export and import operations, serving as cost-efficient gateways for global trade.





She proposed that Sri Lanka could act as a complementary partner to India’s “Viksit Bharat” initiative, by contributing to regional supply chains and sectors such as textiles, electronics, and food processing. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of cooperation on maritime security, countering piracy, drug trafficking, and promoting renewable energy development for shared growth.





Underscoring the economic dimension, Dr Amarasuriya highlighted the success of the India–Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement signed in 1998 and expressed optimism about resuming talks on the Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties. She noted that closer integration into India’s manufacturing and services ecosystem would be of mutual benefit.





The event was attended by former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, reflecting the strong institutional goodwill underpinning Indo–Sri Lankan ties.





During her three-day official visit, Dr Amarasuriya also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Their discussions focussed on strengthening strategic and economic cooperation, as well as addressing key regional issues, including the enduring fishermen dispute, in a spirit of partnership and trust.





Based On ANI Report







