



The HAL TEJAS represents India’s transition into a modern, indigenous combat aircraft capable of integrating diverse weapon systems through a fully open architecture avionics suite. Its digital flight control computers and mission computer framework enable seamless integration of weapons and sensors from varied origins, offering tremendous operational flexibility to the Indian Air Force.





Open Architecture and Avionics Integration





At the heart of the TEJAS’ versatility lies its open architecture and modular avionics. This system allows integration of both Western and Eastern-origin weaponry — Russian R‑73 and R‑77 missiles, Israeli Derby and Spice precision munitions, European ASRAAM and Derby‑ER, and American MK‑80‑series bombs fitted with JDAM guidance kits. Indigenous weapons such as Astra, SAAW, and the upcoming BrahMos‑NG air‑launched cruise missile are also designed for seamless integration, ensuring full-spectrum operational adaptability.





Power, Payload, and Combat Flexibility





With a design emphasising a payload capacity amounting to roughly 30% of its all‑up weight, TEJAS can carry diverse combinations of weaponry across its eight external hard-points. These include wing tip missile mounts, underwing pylons for bombs or pods, and a centreline position for fuel drop tanks or heavy stores. This configuration supports both offensive strike missions and defensive air superiority roles without compromising agility.





Advanced Sensors And Radar Systems





Equipped with the indigenously developed Uttam AESA radar in its latest variants, TEJAS boasts exceptional situational awareness and tracking capabilities. The AESA radar enhances air‑to‑air engagement, ground mapping, and targeting precision. Coupled with electronic warfare and defensive aid subsystems, it greatly increases survivability in modern combat environments.





Mission Systems And Networked Warfare





TEJAS incorporates a glass cockpit with multifunction displays and helmet‑mounted sighting systems that enable intuitive pilot interfaces. Its digital data link and networked warfare capabilities facilitate multi‑aircraft coordination, real‑time threat sharing, and integration with larger IAF combat networks, enabling the aircraft to function as a node in future combat grid operations.





Indigenous Capability And Future Expansion





The indigenous integration of systems like Astra and SAAW marks a major leap in self‑reliance for Indian aerospace programs. The platform’s adaptability also prepares it for future upgrades, including advanced jamming pods, infrared search and track (IRST) systems, and indigenous engine variants post‑Kaveri‑Safran modernisation. The TEJAS thus stands as a foundation for the AMCA and MK-2 programs, embodying India's growing technological competence in combat aviation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







