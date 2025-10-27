



Zulu Defence Systems has developed the ZBEE FPV, a compact first-person-view combat drone optimised for tactical battlefield roles and precision payload delivery.





The drone represents an Indian innovation in low-cost first-person visuals (FPV) warfare technology, capable of carrying a two‑kilogram mortar dropper system for high‑accuracy strike and reconnaissance operations.





Designed for forward‑line flexibility, the platform integrates rugged design features and AI-assisted targeting, enabling accurate munition deployment in contested combat zones.​





The ZBEE FPV is built on a lightweight carbon‑composite airframe suited for both manual and semi‑autonomous operations. With a flight endurance optimised for short-range missions and an AI‑stabilised vision system, the drone provides live FPV through low-latency transmission for the operator to engage specific targets. Its performance allows stable operation even in turbulent conditions, making it viable for precision mortar drops across various terrains.​





Zulu Defence Systems has positioned the ZBEE FPV as part of its expanding ecosystem of indigenous tactical drones that include systems like DRAP and VOLUME35.





The firm’s engineering philosophy emphasises compact deployment—launch readiness in under two minutes—combined with payload integration options extending up to six 81 mm mortar shells in its larger unmanned platforms.​





Constructed for battlefield versatility, the ZBEE FPV’s two‑kilogram mortar carrying capability makes it suitable for both anti‑personnel and infrastructure disruption missions at low operational cost.





Its modular design supports payload interchangeability, suggesting scope for future integration of small fragmentation bomblets or surveillance pods. This development reflects India’s rapid progress toward indigenous, AI‑enabled FPV combat drone technology capable of meeting front‑line defence needs effectively.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







