



The 11th edition of the Indo–Sri Lanka joint military exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ will commence on 10 November 2025 at the Foreign Training Node in Belagavi, Karnataka. The two-week exercise, lasting until 23 November, will focus on enhancing mutual understanding and operational interoperability between the Indian Army and the Sri Lanka Army.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) announced the schedule and objectives of the exercise on Saturday.





According to the Indian Army, the 2025 iteration of Mitra Shakti aims to refine joint operational skills in urban and semi-urban environments. Both contingents will participate in combined training to plan and execute tactical operations designed to counter modern security challenges. The primary emphasis will be on counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, and humanitarian relief missions under United Nations mandates.





The exercise represents a continued commitment by India and Sri Lanka to advancing regional peace, stability, and security through close collaboration and mutual trust. The ADGPI highlighted this partnership in an official post, noting that Mitra Shakti serves as a platform for strengthening defence cooperation and building camaraderie between the two neighbouring nations.





The joint training will feature a series of tactical manoeuvres, field-level drills, and simulation-based exercises aimed at improving coordination during complex military operations.





Participants will exchange experiences and best practices for small-team tactics, situational awareness, and urban warfare techniques. Such engagements not only boost interoperability but also enhance the ability of both armies to undertake coordinated responses during real-world contingencies.





Mitra Shakti is held alternately in India and Sri Lanka every year. The 10th edition of the exercise was conducted at the Army Training School in Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka, in 2024. During that round, a battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, supported by personnel from other arms and services, represented India.





The Sri Lankan contingent comprised soldiers from the Gajaba Regiment. Their joint drills concentrated on refining counterinsurgency tactics and improving operational coordination during peacekeeping scenarios.





The 2024 exercise was widely acknowledged for its success in enabling both armies to strengthen their strategic partnership and enhance their counter-terrorism frameworks. Officers from both sides had underlined the value of the engagement in institutional learning and capacity-building for tactical operations in varied terrains.





With the Belagavi edition, the Mitra Shakti series continues to serve as a cornerstone of India–Sri Lanka defence relations. It underscores shared security interests in the Indian Ocean region and reinforces the broader goal of maintaining collective stability through persistent military collaboration and mutual trust.





