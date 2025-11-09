

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a state visit to Bhutan from 11 to 12 November 2025, reaffirming India’s enduring commitment to its unique partnership with the Himalayan kingdom.

The visit, falling within a year of his last trip to Thimphu, is aimed at strengthening cooperation across hydropower, connectivity, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Both leaders will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a major symbol of Indo-Bhutanese collaboration in sustainable energy development.

The project represents decades of joint planning, funding, and technical expertise between New Delhi and Thimphu.





The timing of the visit is significant, coinciding with the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. Prime Minister Modi will also meet his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, to discuss deepening cooperation across trade, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and human resource development.





The two governments are expected to review major ongoing projects, including those initiated during Modi’s 2024 visit, and explore new pathways for collaboration under Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan (2024–2029).





Another highlight of the visit will be Modi’s participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival, hosted in Thimphu by the Royal Government of Bhutan. The event coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India for public veneration. The Prime Minister will offer prayers at Tashichhodzong, reflecting the shared spiritual and cultural heritage that continues to unite both nations.





Connectivity, a crucial pillar of Indo-Bhutan partnership, is expected to receive substantial policy focus. Prime Minister Modi will review progress on two cross-border railway links—Kokrajhar–Gelephu and Banarhat–Samtse—designed to enhance trade and mobility between India’s north-eastern and eastern regions and Bhutan’s economic hubs.





The Kokrajhar–Gelephu line, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,456 crore, will feature six stations, two major bridges, and over 130 additional structures including underpasses and goods sheds. It is planned for completion within four years. The Banarhat–Samtse line, costing Rs 577 crore, will have two stations, a main bridge, and 61 minor bridges and underpasses, targeted for completion in three years.





According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, these rail projects will “enhance the overall connectivity between the two countries.” He noted that Gelephu forms the centrepiece of Bhutan's visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City, an initiative of the King of Bhutan envisioned as a sustainable economic hub for the subregion. The project enjoys India’s full support due to its potential to spur growth across Assam and Bhutan’s southern border districts.





Similarly, the Samtse project is expected to stimulate trade by providing cost-effective rail transport for key Bhutanese exports such as dolomite, ferro-silicon, quartzite, and stone aggregates. Misri emphasised that rail logistics would drastically reduce transportation costs compared with road freight.





India continues to be Bhutan’s principal development and trading partner. Under the 13th Five Year Plan, New Delhi has pledged Rs 10,000 crore to support community development and capacity-building initiatives. Bilateral trade has expanded rapidly, with India accounting for the majority of Bhutan’s exports and imports across sectors including hydropower, minerals, and agriculture.





In recent months, Thimphu’s renewed engagement has been evident in Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s two visits to India—first in February for the Leadership Conclave, and later in September 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs described these reciprocal visits as evidence of the “deep trust, goodwill, and consistent high-level dialogue” that underpin the relationship.





Prime Minister Modi’s November 2025 trip is thus expected to consolidate momentum across multiple domains—sustainable energy, connectivity, trade facilitation, and spiritual diplomacy. As Bhutan prepares for a new phase of development, India’s sustained partnership underscores its role as a steadfast friend and strategic ally fostering stability and prosperity in the eastern Himalayan region.





Based On ANI Report







