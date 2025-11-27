



A significant terror plot in Punjab was averted following the arrest of four operatives linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during a police encounter.





The arrests occurred after an exchange of fire near Steel Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, involving the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the SAS Nagar Police.





The suspects were allegedly acting under instructions from their foreign-based handler, Goldy Dhillon, and were planning targeted attacks in the Chandigarh Tricity zone (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula) and Patiala region.





Those detained were identified as Harvinder Singh alias Bhola alias Honey, Lakhwinder Singh, Mohammad Samir, and Rohit Sharma, all residents of Patiala’s Rajpura area. Police recovered seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges from the group’s possession. During the police operation, the suspects opened fire, injuring two police officers; however, in retaliatory fire, Harvinder Singh and Mohammad Samir were also wounded before being overpowered and detained along with the others.





Official investigations revealed that the four operatives had extensive criminal histories. Police are actively probing further to identify additional members of the terror module and anticipate more arrests and recoveries in the coming days.





The operation underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle the gang's network, believed to be involved in both criminal and terror activities. Preliminary inquiries suggest this terror cell was directly coordinated by the foreign-based handler Goldy Dhillon, who reportedly commands the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's operations from outside India.





This incident forms part of a larger crackdown on the gang, which has been implicated in multiple terror and violent crime cases across Punjab and neighbouring states. The gang has increasingly been linked to foreign handlers and intelligence agencies attempting to exploit existing criminal infrastructures for terror activities.





Police officials have stated that the network’s command structure and its connections are a major focus of the ongoing investigation to prevent future attacks and dismantle the wider syndicate.





The success of this operation marks a critical step in maintaining law and order in Punjab, especially in key urban centres targeted for the terror attacks. Authorities continue to urge public vigilance and cooperation as they intensify efforts to ensure security across the region.





This comprehensive police action reflects a robust response to organised crime and terrorism in Punjab, signalling an intensified campaign against gang-led violence and foreign-backed terror attempts in the state.​





Based On NDTV Report







