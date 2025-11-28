



In yet another blow to the decades-long Maoist insurgency, twenty-eight Naxalites, including nineteen women, surrendered before senior police authorities in Narayanpur district on Tuesday. Among the surrendering cadres, twenty-two carried a combined bounty of ₹89 lakh, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing drive to dismantle the Maoist network in Bastar region.





Officials noted that the surrenders were driven by growing faith in the state’s “Niyad Nellanar” (Your Good Village) initiative and the “Poona Margham” (Path of Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration) programme spearheaded by Bastar Range police.





These schemes are designed to foster development in remote tribal areas, promote peace, and assist former insurgents in rebuilding their lives through employment and community reintegration.





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam stated that the collective decision of the rebels to abandon Maoist ideology reflects the shrinking influence of militant leadership. “People are reposing faith in Poona Margham and choosing peace and dignity over violence,” he said.





Among those surrendering were four senior cadres — Pandi Dhruv alias Dinesh (33), a Divisional Committee Member, and Dule Mandavi alias Munni (26), Chhattis Poyam (18), and Padni Oyam (30), all from Military Company No. 6 of the East Bastar Division. Each carried a reward of ₹8 lakh.





Other surrenderees included Lakhmu Usendi (20), Sukmati Nureti (25), Sakila Kashyap (35), Shambatti Shori (35), Chaite alias Rajita (30), and Budhra Rava (28), all Area Committee Members carrying bounties of ₹5 lakh each.





Three of the surrendering cadres turned over significant weaponry, including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one INSAS rifle, and one .303 rifle, marking the operational weakening of local Maoist units.





The Bastar Range, encompassing seven districts including Narayanpur, has witnessed a wave of surrenders in recent months. More than 512 Maoist cadres have renounced violence and joined the mainstream within the past fifty days, demonstrating the growing success of counselling and outreach measures.





Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria confirmed that with the latest round of defections, the district alone has recorded 287 surrenders this year. He emphasised that the remaining Maoist leadership — including politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Ramdar, and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee leaders such as Pappa Rao and Barse Deva — face increasing pressure as their networks erode.





Across Chhattisgarh, police figures indicate that nearly 2,200 Naxalites, including senior leaders, have surrendered over the last 23 months — one of the highest in recent years. The coordinated implementation of socio-economic development, psychological counselling, and the lure of amnesty under the state’s rehabilitation policy have proved decisive in undermining Maoist recruitment.





The Narayanpur surrender adds to a string of similar successes across Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada, signalling that the state’s comprehensive “endgame” approach to insurgency — combining sustained security operations with developmental outreach — is achieving tangible results.





With Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting a 2026 target for eliminating Naxalism nationwide, Tuesday’s surrender further underlines that the once formidable Maoist strongholds in central India are now witnessing a steady erosion of ideological and operational cohesion.





Based On PTI Report







