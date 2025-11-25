



Canada and India have entered a new phase of reconciliation and partnership, with Foreign Minister Anita Anand describing the process as a deliberate “step-by-step” engagement. In a detailed interview with CBC News’ Power & Politics, Anand outlined how Ottawa and New Delhi have been rebuilding trust and stability after more than a year of strained relations.





According to Anand, the process began with efforts to sustain the security dialogue, which had been tested by diplomatic turbulence in 2023. “The first step,” she said, “was to ensure that security discussions between both countries continued.” This was followed by the mutual reappointment of high commissioners, signalling the restoration of regular diplomatic exchanges.





Anand highlighted the third phase as the adoption of a joint framework defining cooperation areas. The framework reaffirmed the rule of law, reinforced law enforcement coordination, and prioritised key sectors for collaboration. She described this document as “a sign of maturity” in both sides’ approach to re-engagement.





Momentum further increased when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a constructive meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, followed by another round of talks at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. These exchanges culminated in the revival of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) process — a long-stalled bilateral trade negotiation that both sides now intend to fast-track.





Anand confirmed that trade discussions had resumed with the intent to achieve an early conclusion. The resumption has been matched by tangible steps at the ministerial level. Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that both countries will pursue a “high-ambition CEPA” and target raising bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030, more than doubling current levels.





Speaking at an economic event, Goyal noted that a high-quality agreement would create renewed trust and bolster investor confidence. He described India and Canada as “natural allies,” with complementary strengths across multiple domains. Goyal emphasised that both sides can “learn from” and “offer much to each other,” citing sectors such as critical minerals, processing technologies and nuclear energy, notably uranium supply cooperation.





The pause in CEPA negotiations in 2023 stemmed from political frictions following Canadian allegations concerning the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India had dismissed as “absurd.” Since then, political dialogue has refocused on pragmatic engagement, with Anand’s latest remarks underlining a mutual desire to put relations on steadier, more constructive footing.





Economic data also indicate that bilateral commercial activity has withstood earlier tensions. In FY 2024–25, India’s exports to Canada rose 9.8 per cent to USD 4.22 billion, while imports reached USD 4.44 billion. By 2023, total trade in goods and services stood at USD 18.38 billion, underscoring steady commercial linkages even amid political strain.





Looking forward, both nations are building a modern technology and innovation partnership that spans quantum computing, artificial intelligence, data centres and machine learning. These sectors align with the Australia–Canada–India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, which has emerged as a platform for trilateral cooperation in future-oriented industries.





Minister Goyal has urged renewed industry engagement through a revived India–Canada CEO Forum, expected to reconvene in early 2026. Policymakers on both sides are also examining synergies across aerospace, defence, critical energy, and advanced manufacturing — sectors that could further diversify and strengthen bilateral economic ties.





Taken together, these developments mark a comprehensive reset of the India–Canada relationship. The pragmatic, incremental diplomacy championed by Anita Anand signals Ottawa’s recognition that long-term strategic and economic interests outweigh past frictions.





With both capitals now committed to jointly advancing trade, technology, and security cooperation, the partnership appears poised to regain its earlier momentum in a more stable and forward-looking framework.





Based On ANI Report







