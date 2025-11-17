



The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as "just an 88-hour trailer," signalling India's readiness for any future challenges.





Speaking at the 'Chanakya Defence Dialogues' event in New Delhi on November 17, 2025, he highlighted key lessons from the operation and issued a stern message to Pakistan regarding responsible behaviour as a neighbour.





Operation Sindoor was a swift and decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The Indian Army eliminated high-value terrorist targets with zero collateral damage and displayed technological superiority, including the integration of drone platoons in infantry and enhanced air defence systems.





General Dwivedi emphasised the operation as a "new normal," where India responds decisively to state-sponsored terrorism, treating terrorists and their sponsors alike.





Key lessons learnt from the operation included the necessity of integration between the armed forces—army, air force, and navy—due to the multi-domain nature of modern battles.





Another was the critical need for ensuring sufficient supplies and weapons for potentially prolonged conflicts, which could last from days to months or even years. Additionally, timely decision-making at every command level was highlighted as crucial.





General Dwivedi noted a significant decline in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, which brought political clarity to the region by reorganising the state into two Union Territories.





The operation marked a strategic shift from passive deterrence to a doctrine of full-spectrum response against terrorism, signalling India's resolve to impose costs on hostile actions.





Dwivedi warned that while Operation Sindoor was brief, it was a clear message to Pakistan, and India is prepared to escalate if provoked again. The armed forces are ready to teach Pakistan "how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation" if given another chance, underscoring a firm stance on national security and sovereignty.





This operation has set a precedent for India’s military approach, emphasising integration, preparedness, and decisive action, reflecting a new era in India's defence strategy. The Indian Army is progressing with modernisation initiatives, including specialised units and enhanced capabilities to maintain this readiness.





This report encapsulates the strategic and operational insights from Operation Sindoor and General Dwivedi’s message to Pakistan, highlighting India's evolving defence posture and commitment to national security.​​





Based On ANI Report







