



The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be held in Moscow on November 17, 2025.





This meeting is a key prelude to President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to India in early December for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.





The two ministers are expected to review upcoming political engagements between New Delhi and Moscow, including cooperation within multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations, and the G20.





Jaishankar is in Moscow leading the Indian delegation for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting scheduled on November 18. The meeting with Lavrov signifies a continuation of high-level diplomatic engagement following Jaishankar’s recent visit to Russia in August 2025, when comprehensive discussions were held on trade, defence, scientific, and cultural cooperation.





During that visit, Jaishankar and Lavrov, along with other senior Russian officials, focused on bilateral priorities including connectivity initiatives, tariff barriers, and preparations for the Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement.





Putin’s upcoming visit to India, likely around December 5-6, is marked by an emphasis on strengthening trade and economic ties. The Russian leader has directed his government to address challenges such as logistics, payments, and a rising trade imbalance with India.





This visit will be the first by Putin to India since 2021 and comes amid growing geopolitical and economic cooperation despite external pressures, notably from the United States over India’s Russian oil purchases.





In addition to bilateral trade and political matters, regional and global issues including developments in Ukraine, West Asia, and Afghanistan are expected to be discussed. India has reinforced the importance of dialogue and diplomacy on these matters.





A notable humanitarian concern raised by India is the status of at least 44 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army. The Indian government has urged Russian authorities for their early release and has warned citizens against accepting recruitment offers due to life risks.





The India-Russia relationship, formalised as a Strategic Partnership in 2000 and elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" in 2010, encompasses political, defence, economic, and technological sectors.





Both sides reaffirm their commitment to this partnership and global governance reform, with continued cooperation in the UN Security Council, SCO, BRICS, and G20. The negotiations in Moscow between Jaishankar and Lavrov are a preparatory step for the upcoming summit and aim to consolidate this multi-faceted engagement at the highest levels.





This dialogue underscores a period of intensified cooperation and mutual strategic interests, setting the stage for significant developments in India-Russia ties in the near future.





Based On ANI Report







