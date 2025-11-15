



The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), under DRDO, appears to be progressing toward a modular and compact man‑portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) derived from its established “Surveillance AUV” platform.





The configuration shown in project slides suggests a down‑scaled yet optimised version intended for cooperative swarm operations in mine‑countermeasure and shallow‑water intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.





At the forward section, the AUV hosts a sensor nose integrating a high‑resolution underwater camera for visual confirmation and identification of seabed anomalies.





Alongside, a Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) supports precision navigation and station‑keeping close to the seabed, ensuring stable movement and accurate georeferencing during survey runs.





This combination is crucial in cluttered littoral zones where GPS is unavailable underwater and traditional inertial navigation drifts rapidly.





Immediately aft of the sensor node lies the communication and marker section. A compact acoustic modem mounted on the upper hull enables inter‑AUV data exchange within the swarm and uplink to surface gateways such as Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) or a mother platform.





A bright LED flasher situated adjacent to this modem acts as a recovery and safety identifier when the AUV nears the surface, enhancing visual tracking in low‑light or turbid conditions.





The mid‑body or mission bay accommodates an AI‑driven on‑board computer (AI‑OBC) responsible for processing sonar imagery and managing distributed swarm behaviour. This processing unit handles target recognition, adaptive path planning, and real‑time coordination across the AUV cluster.





Flanking the lower hull are linear side‑scan sonar panels, key for wide‑swath seabed imaging and minefield mapping over extensive coastal areas. In high‑density deployments, overlapping side‑scan coverage from multiple AUVs can produce composite minefield heatmaps shared acoustically with command nodes.





A central energy compartment houses modular lithium battery units designed for several hours of low‑speed endurance. The section’s quick‑swap configuration permits rapid turnaround, allowing a single operations team to cycle multiple swarm vehicles through recharging and redeployment without extended downtime.





Given the vehicle’s man‑portable requirement, overall mass is likely constrained below 50 kg per unit, maintaining ease of handling from small surface craft or amphibious platforms.





For positioning updates and communication beyond the acoustic network, a small retractable or fixed mast incorporates a GPS receiver and an RF transceiver. This mast extends when the AUV briefly surfaces or broaches, transmitting burst packets of mission data or receiving external commands. Such features also enable cooperative localisation between swarm members and the surface control grid.





Aft of the energy compartment lies the propulsion and control suite. This includes a compact electric motor driving a single low‑noise propeller designed for minimal hydrodynamic wake signature. An altimeter mounted near the tail continuously maintains a fixed clearance above the seabed, optimising sonar return geometry for precise detection.





Four cruciform rudders provide pitch, yaw, and depth control, granting the manoeuvrability needed for navigating narrow channels, coves, or harbour entrances.





Operationally, the intended concept of operations (CONOPS) revolves around swarm‑based distributed mine detection. Groups of these AUVs conduct coordinated search patterns using DVL‑guided navigation, sonar mapping, and optical verification.





Once suspicious objects are logged and classified, specialised neutraliser AUVs or remotely controlled disposal vehicles can be deployed to the exact coordinates for identification or clearance. Above the swarm, ASVs act as acoustic–radio gateways, consolidating all AUV telemetry and relaying it via RF or satellite link to the control ship or coastal command station.





Taken together, the likely DRDO–NSTL man‑portable SWARM AUV presents a sophisticated yet field‑portable underwater system. Its integration of modular sensors, AI processing, autonomous coordination, and scalable architecture signals a significant step toward indigenous networked mine‑countermeasure and littoral ISR capability.





The design blends endurance efficiency with cooperative intelligence, aligning with India’s broader strategic goal of autonomous maritime domain awareness in contested shallow‑water environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







