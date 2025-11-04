



PLR Systems Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), has emerged as the only firm to successfully clear the National Security Guard (NSG) user trials for the procurement of 1,000 units of 7.62×39 mm assault rifles.





The developmental evaluation aimed to identify a reliable, precision-grade firearm suited to NSG’s specialised operations, focusing on performance parameters such as accuracy, ergonomics, ruggedness, and reliability in varied operational conditions.





Following the successful completion of the trial phase, PLR Systems has officially submitted its commercial bid for the contract, positioning itself as the leading contender for the supply order. Its rifle, based on proven IWI designs and manufactured indigenously at PLR’s Malanpur facility in Madhya Pradesh, achieved superior results across all technical benchmarks prescribed by NSG’s Directorate General.





Competing firms, including Bangalore-based SSS Defence and Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt. Ltd. (IRRPL), which produces the AK‑203 rifle at the Amethi plant, reportedly failed to meet NSG’s stringent evaluation standards during user trials. Technical and ergonomic deficiencies were cited as causes for their non-qualification.





Additionally, other vendors such as Kalyani Strategic Systems, Vinveli Automated Systems, and Pavak Industries did not progress past the technical evaluation stage, while Tripathi Brothers was eliminated during the technical bid scrutiny. The outcome effectively leaves PLR Systems as the sole eligible contender under the ongoing procurement process.





The NSG’s decision marks a significant milestone for PLR Systems and reinforces the growing role of Adani Defence in India’s small arms sector. The procurement, though limited in number, carries strategic significance as NSG’s selections often set benchmarks for quality and reliability within the broader Indian security establishment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







